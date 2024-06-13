I'm Loving This Adorable Video Of Reese Witherspoon And Look-Alike Daughter Ava Mucking Up Videos For Bloopers

We’ve seen Reese Witherspoon give knockout performances in her best movies and television shows. But whether it’s a feature-length film, a TV show, or a commercial, the best behind-the-scenes footage that can come from filming is the blooper reel. The Morning Show actress mucked up a lot of videos with her look-alike daughter Ava that became adorable bloopers.

If celebrity kids are always called look-alikes , it’s because it’s the truth. It’s amazing when you see the strong resemblance between A-list actresses and their daughters like Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz, and more. Well, the resemblance is uncanny in Reese Witherspoon and her first-born daughter Ava Phillippe as they make a series of videos they mucked up into bloopers. Take a look at this adorable mother-daughter Instagram video below and tell me those two don’t look like twins:

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

As you can see in the cute video, Reese Witherspoon and her daughter had a lot of fumbles in their videos together that still were entertaining to watch. In their video caption “Why it takes 2 hrs to shoot a 2 min video,” we see the Legally Blonde struggling to pass her daughter different objects whether it’s books, makeup, or flowers.

Funnily enough, it looks like it’s the Oscar winner who’s creating most of the muck-ups in this video. Phillippe is taking all of the funny mistakes with grace and laughter. It proves that despite Reese Witherspoon being a professional working actress for many years, she can still make mistakes like anyone else.

You can imagine what most Instagram users are saying while watching the sweet Instagram reel. Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe truly do look like twins. Even hearing Ava’s voice sounds like a young Witherspoon coming out of her mouth! When the Sweet Home Alabama star first posted a rare photo of her daughter four years ago, you could see that Witherspoon carried off some very strong genes in her then-20-year-old daughter.

Although if you ask for Ava’s father Ryan Philippe’s opinion on who she looks more like, he’ll say that Ava looks more like him. While the 24-year-old daughter of the two may have a resemblance to both of her parents, we may have to agree to disagree with the Prey actor that there are more physical attributes of her mother in her.

Reese Witherspoon and her doppelgänger daughter Ava are truly a dynamic duo on-screen who created an adorable blooper reel of themselves. It shows even when they mess up for two hours creating a two-minute video, they still know how to have fun with their mother-daughter time. I personally can't wait to see what their video will look like once completed.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors