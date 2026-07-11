The Reminders Of Him Cast Had Frequent Taylor Swift Dance Parties, And I Love How It Got Started

I watch so many movies that only a select few get me misty-eyed, but one of the 2026 movie releases that really gets me there is Reminders Of Him. The film -- based on a novel by Colleen Hoover -- had me emotional over the journey Maika Monroe’s Kenna goes on after re-entering the real world in the aftermath of a six-year prison stint. Adding to the drama is the fact that Maika has never even met her own daughter due to her jail time. It’s a dramatic premise, but when I talked to the cast, I learned that Taylor Swift's music added some sweet vibes behind the scenes.

If you’ve seen Reminders Of Him already, I don’t have to tell you how adorable the child actor in the movie is. And, according to lead actress Maika Monroe, Zoe Kosovic really livened things up for everyone, too. In her words:

She quite literally was a bright light on set. She loved Taylor Swift, so we'd have Taylor Swift dance parties every time she was there.

While I’d expect such a book-to-screen adaptation to have a more somber set, that wasn’t the case. thanks to the actress who played Kenna’s daughter, Diem. As a big Swiftie, she got the cast dancing around