How Bad Bunny's Criticized Super Bowl Halftime Show Got The Last Laugh
His Halftime Show is still highly talked about.
As the world tuned in to watch Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on the 2026 TV schedule, it was met with both backlash and praise. While it was met with criticism from the moment it was announced, it was very beloved by others. Now, the musician and his concert have gotten the last laugh thanks to the Emmy Awards.
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny got a total of nine 2026 Emmy nominations. According to Billboard, that’s more than any other halftime show has received. Here’s a list of all its noms:
- Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
- Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
- Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
- Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
- Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Special
- Outstanding Music Direction
- Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
- Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special
Previously, Lady Gaga’s halftime show held the record for most nominations, as it got seven back in 2017. Notably, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show did feature the “Bad Romance” singer.
Overall, these nominations are a major win for Bad Bunny and his show, especially when you consider the amount of backlash he faced when he was announced as this year’s halftime headliner.
The singer has been a critic of the Trump administration and its policies, which caused backlash. President Donald Trump said it was “crazy” to have Bad Bunny perform at the game, and said he had “never heard of” the musician. Meanwhile, a petition to replace Bad Bunny with a country singer gained more than 50 thousand signatures, and an "All-American Halftime Show" was put on by the conservative organization Turning Point USA at the same time as Bad Bunny's.