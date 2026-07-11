How Bad Bunny's Criticized Super Bowl Halftime Show Got The Last Laugh

As the world tuned in to watch Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on the 2026 TV schedule , it was met with both backlash and praise. While it was met with criticism from the moment it was announced, it was very beloved by others. Now, the musician and his concert have gotten the last laugh thanks to the Emmy Awards.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny got a total of nine 2026 Emmy nominations . According to Billboard , that’s more than any other halftime show has received. Here’s a list of all its noms:

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Special

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special

Previously, Lady Gaga’s halftime show held the record for most nominations, as it got seven back in 2017. Notably, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show did feature the “Bad Romance” singer.

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Overall, these nominations are a major win for Bad Bunny and his show, especially when you consider the amount of backlash he faced when he was announced as this year’s halftime headliner.