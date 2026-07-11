Heather El Moussa Got Candid About Her 'Real Friendship' With Christina Haack To Celebrate Her Birthday

While the relationship between Heather and Tarek El Moussa and Tarek’s ex-wife Christina Haack is complicated , I don’t mean that in a bad way at all. That’s because, despite the fact that Haack and Tarek got divorced in 2017, they’re on fantastic terms. In fact, his ex-wife is great friends with his current wife, too, which Heather pointed out in a sweet birthday post about her and her husband’s co-parent and fellow Flip Off star.

Christina Haack turned 43 years old on July 9, and the next day Heather El Moussa took to Instagram to celebrate. This obviously isn’t the first time she’s gushed about Christina before, but it’s always so nice to see, especially when she gets candid as she did here:

Happy birthday @christinahaack !🍾 Some of the iconic moments we’ve shared these last few years. What a gift it is to watch our co-parenting turn into real friendship, cheering each other on in every chapter, every venture, every win! Cheers to many more celebrations 🥂

Along with the candid caption that highlights how Heather and Haack’s relationship has gone from “co-parenting” to “real friendship,” the Flip Off star also posted some cute poolside photos of the two of them. The photo dump also included them toasting, putting on makeup and attending events. Overall, it was a delightful way to celebrate their friendship and Haack’s birthday.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@theheatherraeelmoussa) A photo posted by on

For a bit of context, Heather married Tarek in 2021, and they share one child. Meanwhile, Christina and Tarek share two kids. So, they do co-parent together , and they have a good sense of humor about their kids and how they’re all related too.

Since Christina and Tarek broke up, she’s been married two more times – to Ant Anstead and Josh Hall. Those relationships both ended, and she’s been candid about the role Tarek has played in helping her through those. Now, she’s been dating Chris Larocca for well over a year; they get along great with the El Moussas.

Anyway, going back to this birthday post, it gets better because Haack responded to her friend’s birthday tribute, writing:

Awww love you, our friendship, co-parenting together and working together. Cheers to another year of bigger and better things to come 🥂🤍