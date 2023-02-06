Beyoncé Broke A Huge Grammy Record, But Fans Can't Stop Seething Over Harry Styles Winning Album Of The Year

All eyes were on one artist during Sunday night’s 65th annual Grammy Awards — even if traffic did apparently cause her to make a fashionably late entrance. Beyoncé took home four awards at this year’s ceremony to equal 32 total, making her the most decorated artist in the history of the Grammys. Yet many thought the night didn’t feel like the celebration it should have been for Queen Bey, when yet another Album of the Year trophy passed her by. In the end it was Harry Styles who claimed that honor, and fans on Twitter were not here for that kind of perceived disrespect.

Before the former One Direction member took home the night’s biggest award for his album Harry’s House, Beyoncé claimed trophies for Best R&B song for “Cuff It,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa,” and Best Dance/Electronic Song for “Break My Soul.” She became the Grammys’ winningest artist when she took the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for the somewhat controversial Renaissance , and many couldn’t believe after all that acclaim, that album still wasn’t deemed the best of the year, with one Twitter user saying:

What doesn’t make sense to me about the #GRAMMYs is how is Beyoncé going to win 3 “Best of,” categories with 3 different songs on one album but still is NOT getting album of the year? Like?!? Am I surprised not one but. But Renaissance was the best album, be fucking for real. 🙄February 6, 2023 See more

In addition to Beyoncé not winning the award, many took issue with Harry Styles’ acceptance speech, in which he lamented that “this doesn’t happen to people like me often.” And while some have posited that he was referring to his beginning his career in a boy band that became famous on the reality show The X Factor, many, including this Twitter user saw another instance of a white man overshadowing a deserving Black woman:

"This doesn't happen to people like me often" - @Harry_Styles. We beg to differ, Harry. Mediocre white men get glamourized, rewarded and awarded over exceptionally talented, amazing Black women like @Beyonce all day, every day. Case in point is this AOTY win. #GRAMMYsFebruary 6, 2023 See more

Adding to the frustration of many fans is that this isn’t the first time this has happened. Beyoncé has not taken home the trophy any of the four times she’s been nominated for the Album of the Year Grammy, losing in 2010 to Taylor Swift, in 2015 to Beck, and in 2017 to Adele. One fan tweeted her reactions over the years to watching others accept the award:

Just Beyoncé watching others accept the award she deserved #Grammys pic.twitter.com/Cw6xkAYQtDFebruary 6, 2023 See more

There’s no arguing that Queen Bey’s reactions were classier than some of the others in attendance, as journalist Ernest Owens shared a video from the audience that showed people heckling Harry Styles during his speech (the poster included) by yelling out Beyoncé’s name. A large portion of the crowd also looked like they started making their way to the exit at that time. Check out the scene from inside:

Beyoncé was robbed. This was so underwhelming.People are leaving by the masses. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Ih9aFMbqNiFebruary 6, 2023 See more

Some shade may have even been thrown by Adele, who appeared to storm off (though she and Lizzo were laughing) after Harry Styles took the stage.

Beyoncé may not have taken home Album of the Year, but there’s no doubt the impact that Renaissance has had on so many people. This fan tweeted that we don’t need a trophy to tell us who the real winner is (though Beyoncé may beg to differ):

I’m not in the mood to talk about things that we know are false. We KNOW Beyoncé had Album of the Year. We don’t need them to tell us that. She won and it’s reflected by every artist in that room. She is the bar & WE will continue to give her her flowers. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/YxHQJuNVLUFebruary 6, 2023 See more

The above fan’s assertion that Beyoncé’s dominance was reflected by the others in attendance couldn’t be more true, as the camera often turned to her and husband Jay-Z for reactions to awards and performances. Her becoming the winningest Grammy recipient ever was hyped by host Trevor Noah even before the artist even entered the building, and Lizzo gave an emotional tribute to the singer after her own win for Record of the Year for “About Damn Time.”