After Brie Larson Partied It Up At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, She Rocked A Sheer Lace Mini-Dress And Had Her ‘Dreams Come True’ At Beyoncé's Concert

Brie Larson has been living the summer of my dreams, and it just got better because she got a coveted ticket to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, and of course, she attended it in style. The actress went to the pop star’s concert in Los Angeles with her pals and dressed to the nines in a sheer lace dress. So, not only did she party it up at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour earlier this season, she also got to make her “dreams come true” by seeing the “Break My Soul” singer in the same venue, and I love that for her.

Much like the night Larson attended Taylor Swift’s concert in Los Angeles, Beyoncé's night at SoFi Stadium featured tons of A-listers – like Pedro Pascal, Sarah Paulson, and even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Marvels star appeared to be there with SoFi, and she posted on her Instagram stories about how getting to go to the concert “made [her] dreams come true.” This sentiment was made clear as she uploaded a fun photo from the performance of Beyoncé in her gold bodysuit with strategically placed hands.

(Image credit: Brie Larson's Instagram)

While Beyoncé has rocked Barbiecore and lots of other trends on the Renaissance World Tour, her silver disco-inspired looks are 100% a primary staple of the concerts. Larson seemed to take inspiration from that by the looks of her outfit, and she rocked a disco ball cowboy hat – which has been in such high demand some small artists sold out of them – as well as a beautiful lace sheer mini-dress. Check it:

(Image credit: Brie Larson's Instagram)

This lace moment is so cute, and so on-brand for Beyoncé's show and the actress. Larson rocked a cute light blue sheer set earlier this summer, and her latest mini-dress goes to show that she loves this delicate and detailed clothing. I do too! Not only was this look adorable and within the Oscar winner’s style, it was also perfect for the occasion and shows how much she adores the “Crazy in Love” singer.

Much like Zendaya and Tom Holland, who saw Queen Bey in Warsaw, and Florence Pugh, who saw the “Formation” singer in London , Brie Larson lived her best life at the Renaissance World Tour. She emphasized her enthusiasm with this adorable close-up pic of her fun cowboy hat:

(Image credit: Brie Larson's Instagram)

Brie Larson seemed to be thriving at the Renaissance Tour, and I hope we get more content like it soon. Considering she’s posted with gusto about her experiences seeing Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, I assume we’ll get more fun photos and videos about the Room star’s summer shenanigans, and I can’t wait.

I also can’t wait for fall, because that means we’ll finally get to see Brie Larson back on the big screen! While she appeared in Fast X a few months ago, she’ll be back on the 2023 movie schedule soon as Captain Marvel in The Marvels on November 10. Along with the exciting MCU movie, she’ll also star in Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry , which is set to premiere on the 2023 TV schedule on October 13.

So, I think it’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing a lot more of the actress in the near future, and hopefully, this incredible energy from the Beyoncé concert transcends to her other projects.