Robert Downey Jr. Talked About Getting Close With His Oppenheimer Castmates And Took An A+ Jab At Matt Damon

Oppenheimer has a legendary ensemble cast which includes some of cinema's biggest stars. Even with a cast so massive and a production so big, the group still found a way to get close and bond in an isolated filming environment at Los Alamos. Apparently, this closeness was essential to making the film tick, as Robert Downey Jr. opened up about how the cast has reconnected after the film was released. Of course, the actor also couldn’t help but infuse his signature RDJ charm and tease Matt Damon in the process.

Vanity Fair recently interviewed Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy and the stars reflected on their experience working on the smash summer box office hit, Oppenheimer. The film is a long, sweeping, epic biopic, with lots of moving parts, and was helmed by the meticulous mind of director Christopher Nolan. After the pressure involved with making the film settled down and the movie released, the cast had to make an effort to reconnect and maintain their friendship after their obligations to the movie had come to an end. Downey said:

The film kind of went out there and went into its adolescence and its maturity, and [the cast] just kind of had to reconnect with each other. So we’re trying to hook up or FaceTime. I was going up to see [Emily] and crash at your pad. We just kinda like, tried to socially reintegrate…

This “return to socialization” was essential, as the film was basically made in a vacuum. For much of the film, the cast was allocated to a desert in New Mexico where Los Alamos was. It was almost like the real life subjects when the Manhattan Project was in the works. While much of the cast enjoyed each other’s company after hours, Cillian Murphy’s performance was much more involved and he didn’t socialize with the cast in the same way. This has seemingly changed after production wrapped, and was even photographed hanging out on a roof and eating pizza with the rest of the “Oppenhomies.”

The cast bond has seemingly remained strong during awards season, as Oppenheimer has been showered with awards. RDJ revealed that the cast has an active group chat so the effort to return to a normal social life seems to be working. They have a great dynamic, and never seem to resist an opportunity to joke around and tease each other. Matt Damon and Emily Blunt have been profusive in their praise of Cillian Murphy’s beautiful blue eyes, and Blunt has continued to give the Good Will Hunting star a hard time about his age. Of course, Downey has gotten in on the fun, and took a jab at Damon’s Boston roots during the interview. He said:

By the way, Matt Damon is generally included in the ‘homies,’ but I think he’s shooting a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial right now.

The Avengers alum was clearly referring to Damon’s bestie Ben Affleck, and his newfound role as the spokesperson for Dunkin' Donuts. The Martian actor has yet to get in on the fun, but I think we would all love to see the two of them in one of those hilarious ad spots. Damon wasn’t there to defend himself, but I’m sure he would’ve had his own quippy remark, and also doesn’t seem to mind being associated with Affleck after all these years. The teasing is all in good fun, and truly shows the lasting bond that the cast built behind-the-scenes of Oppenheimer.

You can see Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the rest of the tremendous all-star cast of Oppenheimer now by renting the movie sensation on Amazon, or waiting for the biopic's streaming debut on Peacock. The film is a frontrunner at the Oscars, and is essential viewing this awards season. For more information on other films that will be must-watch cinematic experiences this year, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule.