Robert Downey Jr.’s Wife Shared A Funny Take On What Life Is Like Following His Oscar Win

Robert Downey Jr. has been in movies since 1970 and has never won an Oscar. That is until the Best Supporting Actor nominee was among the winners of this year’s Academy Awards for his Oppenheimer performance. Now that Downey is the proud owner of a golden Oscar trophy, his wife Susan Levin shares a funny take on what life has been like since her husband’s win.

Not every woman can say they have a husband who’s won the honor of Best Supporting Actor. As the loving married couple share two young children, you wonder if the Downey household has gone through any changes now that everyone’s living among an Oscar winner. ET asked Susan Levin if anything has been different since her husband won an Oscar and this is the funny answer she had:

Not really. What's great is you win an Oscar, and the next morning, the kids are still giving him grief. Like, they don't care, you know? It's a great humility.

Maybe once Robert Downey Jr.’s 12-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter get older, they’ll understand what a major accomplishment winning an Oscar is. But it looks like for right now, they’ll continue to poke jabs at their dear old dad. Maybe it’s best that everything stays the same in order for the Weird Science actor’s children to be raised in an everyday household.

There were many times that fans thought Robert Downey Jr. was going to get his Oscar earlier in his career. Some may say he should have gotten a Best Supporting Actor win for Tropic Thunder portraying an Australian method actor playing “a dude disguised as another dude.” Others think Downey Jr.’s Oscar nomination should have happened for Avengers: Endgame playing Iron Man. After all, you can’t tell me you didn’t get chills hearing the Marvel actor deliver his final line “I am Iron Man!” But there’s no need to feel sorry for the high-grossing actor as Downey Jr. said he didn’t even want an Oscar nomination for portraying the superhero . He was happy enough that fans were very well taken with the Marvel character.

Watching Robert Downey Jr.’s performance in Oppenheimer was a whole other ballgame playing real-life character Lewis Strauss. His character was considered the antagonist of the biopic responsible for “The Father of the Atomic Bomb” getting his security clearance revoked during the controversial 1954 hearings. After playing a superhero for over a decade, the Christopher Nolan movie was the perfect opportunity for Downey Jr. to show he can play a villain too, making it easy for him to be an odds-on favorite during awards season .

It was an incredibly happy time seeing Robert Downey Jr. up on that stage accepting his Oscar win. In his speech, the Chaplin actor made sure to credit his wife who “loved me back to life.” Downey Jr. has made it a habit many times to mention how grateful he’s been towards Susan Levin for her dedication to helping her husband back when he was dealing with drug addiction. The Oscar winner shared his “happy day” on social media holding a cup of coffee in one hand and his golden statuette in another. So it looks like the talented actor is still living comfortably with his life. But this time around, he’s got a little golden statue to share his morning coffee with.

Robert Downey Jr. may have reached a huge career landmark with his Oscar win. But based on his wife's funny take, it seems like his family life is still as golden as it was before. His kids may not exactly be giving their father the royal treatment, but it doesn’t matter as long as the family love is still there in the Downey household. You can watch Downey Jr.’s Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer available on your Peacock subscription.