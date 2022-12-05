Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Have Been Dating For Years, But They Just Stepped Out On The Red Carpet For The First Time

Ever in the public eye because of new movie releases like The Batman, Robert Pattinson has actually managed to keep his personal life pretty much under wraps. While he's been dating model/actor Suki Waterhouse for years, the couple has never been spotted on the red carpet together in the past. That is, until now.

Things changed this past weekend, as Pattinson and Waterhouse stepped out together, in front of photographers, for the first time. Page Six has further details on the pair’s big moment, as this weekend’s Dior menswear fashion show in Egypt was the venue for this occasion. As you can see in the first photo below, both parties were predictably stylish.

(Image credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior)

While Suki Waterhouse opted for a pop of color with her mauve-ish dress, Robert Pattinson played things a little more reserved with a white suit and grey turtleneck. Naturally, as any good couple will tell you, these complementary outfits work together to craft an image worth a thousand words.

This news comes at the end of a year that’s been very rewarding for Pattinson’s acting career. Earlier this year, The Batman became a blockbuster smash, which laid down the groundwork for further entries in that DC Comics universe. Most naturally, that included The Batman 2 taking a huge step forward by promoting writer Mattson Tomlin as the credited co-writer for this big sequel.

One can see why both Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse took so long to make such a public appearance. Previously, Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs revealed the relationship pressures that plagued their previous coupling. Even though the Twilight veteran’s fanbase may have cooled on their devotion just a bit in the past couple of years, there’s more than likely still some fans that are carrying the torch.

At the same time, it's wonderful to see Waterhouse and Pattinson all smiles in public, especially at such a high profile event. Here's another, more candid photo of the two attending Dior's big show:

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Though one may suspect that Suki Waterhouse’s fandom might also have something to say about these new photos. The actor who’s been seen hunting biker cannibals with Jason Momoa in movies like The Bad Batch is also an accomplished model, appearing for brands like Burberry. Strangely enough, Waterhouse herself had a brush with YA movie magic, thanks to her role in The Divergent Series: Insurgent.

Fashion and acting are two forces that look to sit in the romance between Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse. After getting the first major look at the pair in public, it seems that things couldn’t be better. Whether spotting these two together is going to be a normal occurrence, or more of an occasional blip, is yet to be seen. So long as everyone’s happy though, who’s to complain?