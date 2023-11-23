Twilight’s Kellan Lutz Talks Robert Pattinson Becoming A Dad, And Now I Feel Really Old

While I’ve seen Robert Pattinson grow from a brooding Edward Cullen in Twilight to a brooding Bruce Wayne in Batman (and hopefully in the upcoming The Batman: Part II ), much of the Twilight cast is forever immortalized in my mind as early twenty-somethings playing high school students. Which is why it is so wild to hear Kellan Lutz talking about his own kids as well as his personal feelings about Pattinson becoming a dad , which was revealed to fans just a few days ago.

Asked to comment on Robert Pattinson having a baby with his partner Suki Waterhouse (of the Daisy Jones and the Six cast fame), Lutz had nothing but nice things to say about his “amazing” co-star. In fact, in an interview with The Messenger , he noted,

He's just such a funny dude. I know he's going to be amazing at it.It's a beautiful thing. You know, something just switches for men and women once you hit that, and you get these instincts that come out. So I'm excited for him and Suki.

As part of the interview, Lutz touched on his own experience with parenthood and shared his own feelings about what he felt changed after he became a dad.

Listen, the rational part of my mind understands that Kellan Lutz is 38 years of age and could easily be the parents of older kids and not toddlers. (He shares a 2-year-old and a 15-month-old with his wife Brittany.) However, the irrational part of my mind is having trouble with where the time has gone.

Yesterday, it feels like I was attending the premiere of Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (which hit it's 10th anniversary last year) as a fresh-faced youngster and today it feels like I woke up and some of my personal Hollywood faves are almost forty. I haven’t had a moment of my mortality staring me straight in the face quite like this since the Harry Potter cast started having children . Or that time Macauley Culkin famously noted he'd turned 40.

Hey guys, wanna feel old?I'm 40.You're welcome.August 26, 2020 See more

Kellan Lutz went on to talk a little bit more about his experience as a parent, and how he has tried to make sure he is there for his little ones.

I'm in my older 30s now, and life is pretty, pretty great right now. Having a son and a daughter, I'm a huge fan of not being outnumbered because children need parents, and they need love. And I know from growing up in a big family, I didn't have a lot of attention. I want to make sure my kids feel like they have a mom and a dad.

Love this for them. Speaking of Twilight stars who are parents now, the two actors join a growing group. Jackson Rathbone welcomed his first child back in 2012 — he now has three! Nikki Reed and Rachelle Lefevre both have two kids, as well. Fans will likely be keeping an eye out for new announcements now that Suki Waterhouse has spilled the beans on the little bean she’s carrying. And in the meantime, I will continue contemplating how old the stars of popular franchises are getting, and how the fandoms are aging right there with 'em.