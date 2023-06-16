Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Why She Turned Down A Major Role In Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus ' Sanderson Sisters, played by the ever-talented leading trio of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, helped give this movie the cult following it has today. But did you know that Rosie O’Donnell could have been part of the original cast of the Halloween classic ? The former host of The View explained why she turned down a major role in the fantasy-comedy movie.

If you could picture Rosie O’Donnell as one of the Sanderson Sisters, who would you pick? The temperamental Winnie who could carry out a tune, the crooked-smiled Mary who can ride a mean vacuum, or the child-luring Sarah? During her interview with The Hollywood Reporter , O’Donnell revealed which 17th-century witch she was this close to playing.

I was offered the Kathy Najimy part.

Wow! So, this Daytime Emmy winner could have been the one wearing that hat-shaped wig and crooked smile. I definitely think that with the comedy styling O’Donnell has, she’d be able to pull it off. On the other hand, it would have been a very different role compared to the stuff she’s done in the past. She made her film debut being part of the cast of A League of Their Own , playing the third basewoman Doris, and was also part of the foursome of friends in one of the best female friendship films , Now and Then. While this absolutely would have shown up on O’Donnell’s list of iconic roles, she’s had plenty under her belt that have made her the gifted actress she is today.

You don’t have to rewatch Hocus Pocus to know that Rosie O’Donnell is not present in the cast of this cult classic. THR asked the former daytime host if it’s true that she turned down the part of Mary, and here’s what she had to say.

Yes. Because I didn’t want to play the fat, mean witch who eats and kills kids. Even though it was Bette Midler, who was like, my favorite, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

I can understand that. The character of Mary isn’t like Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, who had all the sex appeal, or Winnie, who was the front-runner of the child-sucking trio. You’d have to be okay with playing more of the dim-witted sidekick who’s there to bring about a few chuckles. The Harriet the Spy actress explained more why she didn’t feel like this role was meant for her.

I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t do a part where I would be mean to kids and the joke was about the size. I just felt like I had to say no for that.

It’s true that even if it’s just acting, not everyone has it in them to play a role that involves terrorizing children. As Rosie O’Donnell is a mother of five children, she may not have wanted to put herself in that mind frame. I’ll admit, even I thought that child-luring plot was too dark for a Disney movie. Looking back on this movie 30 years later, this SMILF star was asked if she regretted the decision to turn it down.

No. And I think Kathy’s fantastic in it. You know, she does that face. I don’t even know how she does it.

Neither do I! I feel like if I was to attempt that crooked smile for weeks of shooting, it would probably stay that way for me. In Hocus Pocus 2 when Kathy Najimy reprised her role, however, she admitted her crooked smile was flipped to the other side considering the previous side was too hard for her to attempt anymore after 30 years. That fact that she was able to do it at all was impressive and clearly a standout to the character that Najimy helped make memorable.