Rumors Have Swirled About Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin's Engagement. She Just Proved How Perfect She'll Look In White At Daddio Screening

Coldplay’s Chris Martin has written some of the most romantic songs of all time that have certainly accompanied tons of couples on their journey to the altar. But what about the frontman’s longtime relationship with Dakota Johnson? Are wedding bells in their future? After rumors have been swirling that the couple are engaged after six years together, Johnson has stepped out in a gorgeous look that makes her look wedding ready!

Dakota Johnson is currently promoting the release of another one of her 2024 movies , Daddio. When the actress attended a screening and Q&A for the drama starring herself and Sean Penn, she stepped out in a flow-y white dress that could pass off a wedding getup. Check it out:

A post shared by Georgie Eisdell (@georgieeisdell) A photo posted by on

Johnson’s makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell , took a fun video of her client as she jetted off to the Daddio screening. Dakota Johnson was rocking a piece from Chloé that is definitely giving ~romance~. Here’s a closer look at it:

A post shared by Georgie Eisdell (@georgieeisdell) A photo posted by on

Dress cutouts are all the rage right now with celebrities , and this dress sort of emulates this by exposing Johnson’s sides whilst covering her shoulders and back like a mini cape. The look was completed by the actress wearing her hair in a half updo and a matching white ribbon in her hair. She beautifully defies what’s classically worn with white by wearing black heels and dangle earrings of the same color, because why not?

More Dakota Johnson (Image credit: Sony Pictures) Dakota Johnson Just Wore The Prettiest Sheer Look On The Street, And It’s Perfect For Summer

Of course, it’s not her actual wedding dress, but wow, does it prove how gorgeous the actress glows in white! Perhaps she picked the look because tying the knot is on the brain? Her and Chris Martin are famously private about their relationship, but it certainly feels possible!

If the couple ever becomes husband and wife, Johnson will be Chris Martin’s second wife after previously getting married to Gwyneth Paltrow back in 2003. After over a decade together, and having two kids, the pair famously announced they would “unconsciously uncoupling,” a viral phrase that Paltrow is proud of bringing into the mainstream . Paltrow remarried back in 2018 to TV writer Brad Falchuk.

Johnson and Martin were first connected as a couple in late 2017 before reportedly moving in together in 2020 . According to the latest rumors, they’ve been engaged for some time, but have “kept the news private.” They are apparently not feeling rushed to “plan the wedding,” but have been enjoying making the news known to their circles. Paltrow is said to be over the moon about the pairing and adores Johnson.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors