Heidi Klum, Olivia Wilde, Shania Twain And More Wear Great Side Cutout Dresses As The Trend Starts Popping Off

We’ve seen Florence Pugh continue the sheer trend along with many other celebs for over a year now, and A-listers rocking Barbiecore have been a constant as of late. Both these trends highlight the creativity and innovation in fashion, and they show off the personalities and styles of the people who wear them. Now, another stylish moment seems to be emerging as celebs like Heidi Klum, Olivia Wilde, Shania Twain and more have been seen wearing some great dresses that feature side cutouts. And let me tell you, I’m so here for this trend popping off.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum knows how to rock a trend in a totally unique and daring way. From wearing a sheer dress that looked like water to the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere to her throwing it back to the early ‘00s with a butt-baring dress , the America’s Got Talent judge is always pushing the boundaries of what’s trendy.

That was 100% the case at the iHeart Radio Music Awards this spring when the model wore a sparkly blue Julien Macdonald dress, per Hollywood Life , that featured both a fun side cutout and played into the ongoing underboob trend that celebrities have been loving for the last year.

Janelle Monáe

While Janelle Monáe loves a futuristic fashion moment , they also adore a timeless look too – like this gorgeous red Cong Tri gown they wore to the NAACP Image Awards in February, per WWD . With a bold red lip and some fab red heels, the Glass Onion actor absolutely slayed the red carpet in this incredible dress that featured a slit all the way up their leg and a fun cut-out on the side with some flattering ruching.

Olivia Wilde

While Florence Pugh has reinvented the sheer trend over and over again, her Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde is totally killing this side cutout trend. At the 2023 Met Gala, which honored Chanel’s longtime creative designer Karl Lagerfeld, Wilde wore a white Chloé design with gold detailing that featured side cutouts on both sides of her abdomen.

According to Vogue , it was inspired by a Chloé design from the spring 1983 collection and music, which you can see with the violin-like shape at the center of the dress.

Lori Harvey

Showing off a slightly more casual version of the side cutout trend, Lori Harvey wore a white dress to the Revolve Festival earlier this spring during Coachella. The look leans into the streetwear style that’s been a big trend for the last couple of years, and it capitalizes on the side cutout having a major moment. Her black bag and sunglasses tie the sneakers into the look perfectly, and the gold waist chain and hand chain bring the ensemble together.

Kim Kardashian

If you want to talk about a woman who is always at the forefront of fashion, look no further than Kim Kardashian. While she’s cooked up some wild trends of her own , she also knows how to rock whatever is having a moment – this includes a sidecut out dress.

During an outing in New York City, she wore a Gucci maxi dress, per Page Six , that featured two cutouts on her hips and two more on her side. The edgy ensemble with the slicked-back updo was such a good look for her, and both on-brand and on-trend.

Shania Twain

Like a lot of the fashionistas on this list, Shania Twain loves a bold look that’s both on trend and totally unique to her. At this year’s CMT Music Awards, the Queen of Me artist rocked a super fun sheer butterfly-inspired dress by Prabal Gurung, per People . Complimenting the red and black sheer fabric, the cut of the dress also helps show off the butterfly effect with the two cutouts at her waist acting as the center point, while the top and bottom of the dress flutter out almost like wings.

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer is known for her high-fashion and confident looks. Shania Twain loves a bold and unique moment, and she proved that by going topless for her album cover , and proudly repurposing her clothes on tour . She also loves to be experimental on the red carpet, while remaining on-trend, as she did with this cutout gown.

Hilaria Baldwin

In late 2022, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin went out for a night on the town to attend The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History. Two months after giving birth to her and the actor’s seventh kid, according to Page Six , they went to this event, and she thrived in a Joy Cioci gown that featured a gorgeous cutout at her waist.

The velvet look, perfect for the holidays, also featured a white bow that tied the dress together right below the cutout. To top it off, Hilaria wore her hair up, and paired the dress with some sparkly silver earrings and pumps. All around, this mom of seven absolutely killed the carpet in this trendy fit.

Gigi Hadid

You can always count on Gigi Hadid to take on a trend in a super fun way, and she did just that by wearing a dress to the Met Gala in 2023 that featured fun side cutouts and radiated Y2K energy. Harper’s Bazaar called it a “Goth Naked” look while describing the sheer ensemble, and I totally agree. The naked dress has been a beloved staple for the red carpet recently, and the model stepped up her take on it by also playing into the side cutout trend.

Like Wilde’s look, Hadid’s custom Givenchy dress was inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s work, and you can feel that through the black gloves, and black and white color scheme. However, it’s also unique to her, and I love how the cutouts help give off a punk Y2K vibe that is very in at the moment.