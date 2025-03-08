Rumors Swirled Halle Berry And Whoopi Goldberg Had Some BTS Drama. The Always Direct Former Bond Girl Responded

Throughout the history of Hollywood, some incredible Black actresses, who’ve put in tremendous performances. Just two of those stars are the incomparable Whoopi Goldberg and Halle Berry. It’s not uncommon for the stars to be discussed together when memorable films are being discussed. However, as of late, the two have been embroiled in a rumor regarding some supposed drama. With that, Berry — who rarely ever bites her tongue when gossip swirls around her — took some time to set the record straight.

Both Halle Berry and Whoopi Goldberg were present at the 97th Academy Awards nearly a week ago, during which the 2025 Oscar winners were honored. The two icons appeared during different segments of the show, yet one entity claimed things could’ve been different on that front. A Threads account known as us_24hr_report alleged that Berry turned down the opportunity to present an award alongside Goldberg, with the allegation being that the former Bond girl doesn’t think Goldberg is a “nice person.” Berry then responded, saying:

This is totally not true-it’s made up nonsense ! I don’t know who makes this shit up !

It’s rare for the X-Men icon to shy away from social media when someone says something about her. Several years ago, the actress didn’t hold back when responding to a troll, who claimed she couldn’t keep a man. The actress also clapped back at someone else after they deemed her too old to post nude photos on social media. Aside from her on-screen talents, it’s arguably the actress’ no-nonsense attitude that’s endeared her to so many. She’s also self-deprecating, as evidenced by the time she re-donned that One Missed Call wig.

More on Halle Berry

Halle Berry sits dressed in tactical gear with a serious expression next to some weapons in The Union.

(Image credit: Laura Radford/Netflix)

‘I Manifested What I Didn’t Want.’ The Sweet Way Halle Berry Responded After A Fan Applauded Her Take On Finding A New Partner

Whoopi Goldberg has not commented on the rumor as of this writing, and there hadn’t been any reports to suggest that she and Halle Berry weren’t on good terms ahead of that. Funny enough, the two actresses are a lot alike in that they’re both talented and don’t mince words when necessary. Goldberg has proven that more than a few times over the years, thanks to her presence on the long-running ABC talk show, The View.

As far as this year’s Oscars (which we live-blogged) go, Halle Berry was on hand to kick off the tribute to the 007 franchise. Berry notably played Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson (one of the best Bond girls). That celebration came on the heels of longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson handing over creative control of the IP to Amazon. Whoopi Goldberg appeared alongside The Color Purple co-star Oprah Winfrey, as they paid tribute to their late collaborator - iconic composer and arranger Quincy Jones.

It’s not uncommon for rumors like these to crop up within the entertainment space. What’s refreshing, though, is whenever a star takes the time to address such chatter directly. As a fan of these two actresses, I’m glad there apparently wasn’t any friction as far as the Oscars were concerned. Here’s hoping the Catwoman alum continues to defend herself and others as time goes on.

