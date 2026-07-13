‘There’s No Denying’ Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Love Each Other. Friends (Allegedly) Still Have Concerns
Why are people worried about this musical couple?
Lots of people (myself included) were in disbelief 11 years ago, when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship crossed the line from just being coaches on The Voice to something worth writing love songs about. As mismatched as they may seem, they’ve proven their doubters wrong so far, celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary this month. Sources, however, say their friends still have concerns.
Rumors of a split between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have plagued the couple from the beginning, despite seeing so many sweet moments between them on The Voice. Love apparently isn’t the issue for this odd couple, a supposed insider tells In Touch. They alleged:
As much as Gwen Stefani appears to love “Oklahoma life,” the insider said she would allegedly prefer to be in California. The “God’s Country” singer, meanwhile, reportedly is far more fond of his farm. The source continued:
Blake Shelton did say he became more mindful about what jobs he accepted after leaving The Voice, and said he was committed to spending more time with his wife and her three sons. However, both of them have continued to make music and perform concerts, allegedly causing them to spend less time together, according to the insider, who said:
Every marriage takes work and sacrifice, and I’m sure that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have had to overcome their share of issues. However, this isn’t this couple’s first breakup rumor rodeo. They actually have a whole bathroom wallpapered in tabloid covers about them.
Will the rumors someday be correct? Possibly. Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s friends still worried about the longevity of their relationship after 11 years? They definitely might be. Only time will tell what the future holds for these two.
While we wait for more updates on the mismatched-but-in-love couple, you can get ready for The Voice Season 30, which features neither Shelton nor Stefani returning as a coach, but rather