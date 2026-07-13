‘There’s No Denying’ Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Love Each Other. Friends (Allegedly) Still Have Concerns

Lots of people (myself included) were in disbelief 11 years ago, when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship crossed the line from just being coaches on The Voice to something worth writing love songs about. As mismatched as they may seem, they’ve proven their doubters wrong so far, celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary this month. Sources, however, say their friends still have concerns.

Rumors of a split between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have plagued the couple from the beginning, despite seeing so many sweet moments between them on The Voice. Love apparently isn’t the issue for this odd couple, a supposed insider tells In Touch. They alleged:

There’s no denying that they love each other dearly, but their friends worry that love isn’t going to be enough in the long run if they don’t get serious about fixing the same old issues that have been plaguing them for years. They always joke that they’re living proof opposites attract, but the reality is they’re two very different people with very different ideas about what makes them happy.

As much as Gwen Stefani appears to love “Oklahoma life,” the insider said she would allegedly prefer to be in California. The “God’s Country” singer, meanwhile, reportedly is far more fond of his farm. The source continued:

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[Blake] would happily spend every day in Oklahoma and has never hidden the fact that L.A. is only tolerable because Gwen is there. They’ve been trying to find a happy medium for years and it’s still very much a work in progress.

Blake Shelton did say he became more mindful about what jobs he accepted after leaving The Voice, and said he was committed to spending more time with his wife and her three sons. However, both of them have continued to make music and perform concerts, allegedly causing them to spend less time together, according to the insider, who said:

They also know they can’t keep letting work come first. Even when they were both in Las Vegas doing their residencies, they hardly saw each other because they were both so busy, and that was a real wake-up call.

Every marriage takes work and sacrifice, and I’m sure that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have had to overcome their share of issues. However, this isn’t this couple’s first breakup rumor rodeo. They actually have a whole bathroom wallpapered in tabloid covers about them.

Will the rumors someday be correct? Possibly. Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s friends still worried about the longevity of their relationship after 11 years? They definitely might be. Only time will tell what the future holds for these two.

While we wait for more updates on the mismatched-but-in-love couple, you can get ready for The Voice Season 30, which features neither Shelton nor Stefani returning as a coach, but rather