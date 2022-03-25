Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Went Out For A Lost City Date Night After He Almost Starred In The Movie Himself

Ryan Reynolds may have almost starred in The Lost City, but there’s no hard feelings between The Adam Project star and Sandra Bullock. He was more than happy to promote the film on Instagram - and he even brought along his wife Blake Lively for a fun little date night.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively took a break from trolling each other on social media to catch a screening of The Lost City. Check out his Instagram story below, and see their excitement for the new movie.

(Image credit: Instagram)

The longtime couple posed in front of a poster for The Lost City that was emblazoned with the faces of its stars, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Ryan Reynolds dubbed the new action comedy "the perfect antidote." He also heaped praise upon Bullock and Tatum, calling the former "way too good at her job" and the latter "who I want to be when I grow up." Blake Lively also celebrated the movie on her Instagram story, calling it an "absolute joyball" and testifying that everyone in the theater laughed so hard "our stomachs hurt."

It’s good to see there's nothing but love between Channing Tatum and Ryan Reynolds, considering that the Canadian multi-hyphenate almost took a journey to The Lost City himself. He was reportedly being considered for Channing Tatum’s role back in 2020, but news later broke that the Magic Mike star nabbed the part. It would have been the first time Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock had starred in a film together since the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, a reunion that fans were sorely disappointed to be deprived of .

It’s unclear why Ryan Reynolds eventually moved on from the project, but he definitely had a full schedule to contend with: he released Free Guy, Red Notice, and Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard in 2021, and he’s reportedly still working on the third Deadpool movie in between running funny ads for Mint Mobile and his production company Maximum Effort.

Either way, it’s easy to see either Channing Tatum or Ryan Reynolds easily meshing with the Romancing the Stone vibes of The Lost City. The movie follows Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), a romance writer that is kidnapped by a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) in the hopes that she can lead him to an ancient treasure. Loretta is then pursued by Alan, the dreamy-yet-dopey model that graces the covers of her novels. Naturally, chaos and adventure ensues under the rainforest canopy. The film also stars Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and an infamous fuchsia sequin jumpsuit .