Ryan Reynolds Went Fully Meta At A Senators Hockey Game And Met Deadpool

Ahead of Ryan Reynolds slipping back into the Deadpool suit for the threequel set to start filming this summer, the actor has been enjoying some time in his home country of Canada this week. When Reynolds attended a hockey game on Thursday night between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators, it almost looked like he was having a No Way Home moment when he met up with some fellow Deadpools.

As the below Twitter video shows, The Sports Network captured a moment between Ryan Reynolds and two Deadpool cosplayers during last night’s game, and it’s so meta. Check it out:

Ryan Reynolds finally meets the Deadpool Senators. #Sens #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/npjRCGo2IgMarch 30, 2023 See more

Deadpool 3 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Release Date: November 8, 2024 (Theaters)

Directed By: Shawn Levy

Written By: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Ryan Reynolds

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Matthew Macfadyen, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams and Emma Corrin

Reynolds looked joyful to take some epic photos with two fans wearing Deadpool outfits along with donning gear for the Ottawa team. The source called the two Deadpools the “Deadpool Senators.” On top of their superhero costumes, they both are wearing Spartan gear, with the one on the right wearing a helmet, as well as matching capes with his Deadpool friend.

The actor was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, which is on the opposite side of Ottawa, but it is Canada’s beautiful capitol, after all. Over the weekend, Reynolds, his wife Blake Lively and their four kids were in the UK to watch his soccer team Wrexham play York City.

The Reynolds siting with his new Deadpool friends comes as a few casting announcements were made for Deadpool 3. Succession fan-favorite Matthew Macfayden is joining the upcoming Marvel movie , along with Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams set to reprise their Deadpool roles as Dopinder and Blind Al, respectively. Previously, it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be coming back as Wolverine for the movie, and The Crown’s Emma Corrin will play the movie’s villain.

It’s been six years since Ryan Reynolds donned his Deadpool suit for a Marvel movie, and a lot has been going on in the superhero realm since 2018’s Deadpool 2. Most notably, Deadpool is now part of the Disney/Marvel Cinematic Universe family, and the upcoming Deadpool 3 will mark the Merc with the Mouth’s first time in the connected universe. That being said, Wade Wilson will still be a R-rated affair and the first of its kind for the MCU thus far.