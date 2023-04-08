Blake Lively Rocks Multiple Bikinis Just Months After Birth Of Her Baby, And She Looks Amazing

Blake Lively is selling “seashells down by the seashore” in the most stylish way possible. The actress and her family appeared to be on a tropical vacation, and she posted some gorgeous photos from their restful getaway that featured her in many different bikinis and swimsuits just months after giving birth to her fourth child in February. Obviously, she looked amazing.

While Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are frequently trolling each other on social media , the Gossip Girl alum has also been documenting her pregnancy journey , by posting funny on trend photos and side-by-side gym selfies . However, now that Baby No. 4 is in the world, she’s sharing photos from a family vacation on Instagram , and she looks amazing, as always. Check it out:

The gallery features Lively in a beautiful neutral-colored bikini by Follow Suit and a bunch of chunky seashell necklaces by Jennifer Meyer and Brent Neale. In the first photo she seems to have paired the swimsuit with a pair of overalls, and in another image she wore the same top with some beautiful flowy pants from Free People. Her other swimsuit post featured her in a lovely black one-piece with bikini-like cutouts. Her hair had perfect beach waves, and overall the A Simple Favor star looked radiant.

Along with the photos of her swimsuits, Lively also posted a cute photo of Ryan Reynolds on the beach as well as a family photo that featured his mom Tammy Reynolds. It’s unclear if the couple’s four kiddos were on the trip with them, or if this was a sort of babymoon, but either way, it looked like they had a magnificent tropical getaway.

I wasn’t the only one loving Lively’s beach-ready looks, many A-List celebs commented on her post to show their support for the new mom of four:

Gigi Hadid: She is my favorite jewelry collector 😍

Gal Gadot: 🔥🔥🔥

Jaimie Alexander: 💛💛💛💪🏻

Robyn Lively: Ooo lalaaaa! 😍😍😍

All these complimentary emojis accurately describe how amazing Lively looks in these photos. Don’t get me wrong, though, she always looks fantastic, and she was glowing when she announced her fourth kiddo on a red carpet . In these photos specifically, she was glowing as she soaked up the sun and got some real relaxing done before getting back to work.

On top of Lively and Reynolds raising their four kiddos -- James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty 3, and the newborn -- the actress is about to get back to work, as she’s set to star in and produce the adaptation of It Ends with Us . Along with this anticipated movie, she’s also an executive producer and star of The Husband’s Secret, and she is in pre-production on two other movies.