Rumor Claims Deadpool & Wolverine Are Returning To The MCU Soon, And I So Hope It’s True

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeping fan on their toes, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order watched as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine broke records at the box office, and proved the shared universe could still hit big. A rumor claims Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are returning to the MCU soon, and I so hope it’s true.

There are a number of upcoming Marvel movies in the works, but the most highly anticipated are arguably The Russo Brothers' pair of Avengers movies. The first of which is Avengers: Doomsday, and according to a rumor from scooper Daniel Richtman, that movie will include both Deadpool and Wolverine. Given how great their long-awaited entrance into the MCU was, I think this is an excellent idea.

This is just a rumor at this point, so we should probably take it with a grain of salt. But given the wild success of Deadpool 3, especially after box office bombs like The Marvels, it stands to reason that Kevin Feige and company might want to really lean in on Reynolds and Jackman's characters and starpower. I know I'm eager to see them return sooner rather than later.

Fans spent years hoping to see characters like the X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But this was impossible for legal reasons, at least until Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties. Since then we've seen these character slowly be introduced, until Deadpool & Wolverine brought its title characters to the forefront of the shared universe.

While it's unclear what's going to go down in Avengers: Doomsday, it certainly seems like the movie is in active development. News of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom broke the internet, and showed how much variants and the multiverse will play into the next two Avengers movies. And now it seems like Wade Wilson will get their first big crossover opportunity in The Avengers.

Fans who saw Deadpool 3 are likely curious to see if Wade gets to interact with Chris Hemsworth's Thor in future Marvel projects. After all, one of the biggest unanswered questions from Shawn Levy's threequel is why Thor was crying over Deadpool in footage from the TVA. Whether or not this will happen in Doomsday and/or Secret Wars remains to be seen.

The pressure is definitely on for The Russo Brothers to deliver with their next Avengers movies, especially given how the MCU has struggled post-Endgame. Marvel movies are no longer guaranteed to print money, and hitting it out of the park with Doomsday and Secret Wars could help revive excitement about the behemoth franhise.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates.