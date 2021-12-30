Ryan Reynolds Has A Funny Response To Betty White’s Comments About His Crush On Her

Another day, another quality joke from Ryan Reynolds about his questionable connections to other Hollywood stars. This time, Reynolds has referenced his The Proposal co-star Betty White after she responded to the self proclaimed crush he has on the 100 year old actress. And it’s a pretty cute exchange even if it didn’t work out the way Reynolds may have hoped.

Betty White played Ryan Reynolds’ fun loving, Canadian grandma in The Proposal, but apparently Reynolds has held up the notion that White is actually his ex-girlfriend for the past decade or so. White seems to have her eyes set on Robert Redford, though, because she told People Magazine that Reynolds doesn’t stand a chance against him and that he needs to get over his crush.

Ryan Reynolds apparently doesn’t like that news being spread, because he jokingly shared his disapproval by retweeting the entertainment magazine’s post on the matter. You can check his response out in the post below:

I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks. https://t.co/xV8v2vVvXBDecember 30, 2021 See more

If you’re on the up and up about Ryan Reynolds’ and Betty White’s history, you know it wasn’t always love between the two, at least for the cameras. Almost a year ago when Betty White was turning 99 , Ryan Reynolds responded by sharing a video they created while working on The Proposal, where the two were more of nemeses than anything , not a crush in sight.

Red Notice star Ryan Reynolds seems to have complicated relationships with, well, everyone. His feux feuds with other celebrities like Hugh Jackman and, more recently, Dwayne Johnson are pretty legendary, but he even exchanges sassy quips with his own wife . It’s really no surprise that his relationship with the widely beloved Betty White has its ups and downs, at least in jest.

In reality, though, it seems like Ryan Reynolds has some serious respect for Betty White. Ahead of her 100th birthday next month, Reynolds gave her some props for her comedy chops , saying that a lot of the comedic elements in Golden Girls came from her facial expressions.

The two stars really have some chemistry, and I’d kill to see them act together on another project. The Proposal was romcom magic, Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock’s enemy to lovers plot helped along by Betty White and her fake heart attacks. Sadly, it doesn’t look like a film reunion is in the cards for the two.

Ryan Reynolds has proclaimed an acting break, and Betty White, although still in great shape, seems to be staying out of the limelight during the pandemic. Which makes sense, because all I want to do is bubble wrap the Hollywood legend as she steadily approaches her 100th birthday.