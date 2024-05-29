Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Took A Break From Their Faux Feud To Discuss Why Their Relationship Works, And They’re Such Friendship Goals

For years, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been involved in a faux feud that has been as heated as it has been completely made up. The pair pretend to go after each other, launching insults and snark back and forth. While the “feud” has never looked like anything more than fun from both sides, you have to be certain kinds of friends to get along the way these two clearly do, and it’s actually quite wonderful.

Reynolds and Jackman will appear together in the upcoming Marvel movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, and in that film the characters seemingly hate each other. The actors have seemed that way frequently in public, but when the actors speak honestly it’s clear that they are not only friends but have the sort of personal relationship that’s worthy of aspiration. The pair talked openly with People about just the sort of friendship they really have. Because they are so close, they can talk to each other in ways that really matter. As Reynolds explained…

We rely on each other for the real kind of advice that you want.

Being a Hollywood actor, and one at the A-list level of both Reynolds and Jackman, is something of a small club. There are only so many people you can probably talk to about it at all, but then you still have to trust those people enough to be willing to do so. It seems that these too really value each other, which allows them to open up to each other. Jackman says they just go for walks together and talk, which means a lot for both of them. He said…

There's probably fewer friends in our life that you can say anything to, the stuff you're ashamed, embarrassed, anything. And ever since I've known you, and I would say in particular in like the last five, 10 years, we've had more time where we go for our walks because you're an unbelievable listener. So you can tell me anything and I can tell you anything, and I don't feel like you're going to be judging or necessarily giving me the answer: ‘Do this.’ And I think that has been the key.

It’s honestly not that shocking that these two are so close. If they weren’t they wouldn’t be able to go after each other in public the way they do. Jackman has thrown some amazing shade at Reynolds and has given as good as he has received. If you don’t completely trust the person who’s insulting you, you might wonder if the words being thrown around are meant more seriously.

Most of us are lucky to find a friendship that can be so intimate that we can speak this openly and not be afraid of being judged. If it sounds like Ryan Reynolds is as close with Hugh Jackman as he is with his wife Blake Lively, Reynolds himself might agree. He compares his friendship with Jackman to his relationship with his wife, saying that he roots for them both to succeed in the same way. Also Blake Lively gives her husband hell in the same way Hugh Jackman does. Reynolds continued…

I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage. I am genuinely rooting for you, all the time. I want you to win. It’s the same way I feel about Blake. As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected.

These two great friends will appear together leading the Deadpool & Wolverine cast where we can be sure the public feud between Reynolds and Jackman will be mirrored in the superhero characters. It’s sure to be hilarious. And perhaps by the end Deadpool and Wolverine will be as close to each other as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.