‘I’m Just Hugh’s Little Meat Puppet’: Ryan Reynolds Has The Jokes About His 3-Way… Friendship With Hugh Jackman And Rob McElhenney

Excitement is mounting for the upcoming summer blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine , which reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the big screen. While audiences eagerly await their cinematic collaboration, the duo has captivated fans with their decades-spanning playful "feud" that plays out through humorous banter and relentless trolling off-screen. This dynamic has endeared them to their audience, showcasing a friendship that thrives on sharp social media exchanges .

Simultaneously, Reynolds' relationship with Rob McElhenney extends from personal friendship to professional partnership as they co-own the Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC. This venture is featured in the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham , highlighting their dedication not only to the sport but also to the community and fans. It's in this setting that Reynolds quips about being "just Hugh’s little meat puppet," adding a layer of humor to their complex 3-way relationships.

In a candid conversation with ET before the third season premiere of Welcome to Wrexham, the 47-year-old Just Friends star opened up about his unique friendships with the Wolverine and Always Sunny actors. Reynolds was in full form as he hilariously described Jackman as “jealous,” saying:

Oh, he's a very jealous person. It's a real proprietary sense of meaning in everything I do... [I'm] just Hugh's little meat puppet.

Despite the jokes, it's clear the trio enjoys a dynamic friendship. Reynolds continued to elaborate on how their unique bonds have strengthened over time, mainly through shared interests. He highlighted Jackman's fandom of McElhenney's series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, even taking to social media to share his public adoration for the actor , which helped them connect on another level:

He was actually a big It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fan. So this is kind of his match made in heaven for him.

McElhenney also chimed in about the Greatest Showman actor’s involvement with their soccer team, showcasing the depth of their friendship. He described the Aussie actor’s support during their first game in the English Football League, which, despite the team's loss, was a moment of shared experience:

Hugh actually came to our first game of the season this year, which was our first game in the EFL (English Football League). We just plain old got our asses smacked, and he was there to watch every second of it.

Through trolling and sick social media burns, it's evident that Reynolds, Jackman, and McElhenney enjoy a robust friendship and support each other in their various ventures. Whether it’s through new movies, upcoming TV shows, or football, these friendships enrich their lives and entertain their fans, proving that some of Hollywood’s best stories also happen off-screen.

The third season of Welcome to Wrexham is just around the corner, premiering on FX on May 2 or available to stream with a Hulu subscription . As for Reynolds and Jackman's superhero team-up, Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way onto the 2024 movie schedule on July 26.