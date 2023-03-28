Deadpool 3 Just Cast A Succession Fan Favorite, Presumably To Boost The Marvel Movie’s Number Of F-Bombs

Along with Deadpool 3 reuniting us with Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, the upcoming Marvel movie will also follow in its predecessors’ footsteps and be R-rated. That’s a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has solely operated within PG-13 parameters when it comes to cinematic offerings until now. So along with the violence being kicked up a notch, we can also likely expect more cursing in Deadpool 3, and a Succession fan favorite who’s come aboard will undoubtedly contribute many f-bombs to the superhero proceedings.

Matthew Macfayden, who plays Tom Wambsgans, husband of Sarah Snook’s Shiv Roy, on the hit HBO series, has been tapped to appear in Deadpool 3. He is the second fresh face to join the threequel, as The Crown’s Emma Corrin was brought aboard last month. However, Deadline did not have any details about who Macfayden will play in the next Deadpool movie, so fans will just need to ponder that mystery until more information is revealed.

This casting news comes just a couple days after Succession began its fourth and final season (if you missed the premiere, it can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription). Matthew Macfayden has earned numerous accolades for his performance as the profanity-spewing Tom, including winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series last year. Macfayden’s other prominent credits include Pride & Prejudice, Death at a Funeral, Frost/Nixon, Operation Mincemeat and Ripper Street. In addition to Deadpool 3 now being on his to-do list, Macfayden has been shooting the movie Holland, Michigan with Nicole Kidman and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Although the Fox-era of X-Men movies officially ended with 2019’s Dark Phoenix and 2020’s The New Mutants, Deadpool 3 will provide a platform to explore this franchise again, albeit with Marvel Studios running the show this time. Plot details are being kept a tightly-guarded secret, although Hugh Jackman indicated at the beginning of March that he’ll appear as multiple versions of Wolverine. And while Emma Corrin is said to be playing a villain in the threequel, it’s been debunked that they are playing the character known as Danger.

Behind the scenes, Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, making this his third collaboration with Ryan Reynolds following Free Guy and The Adam Project, not to mention that they’ll be working together on Boy Band as well. Levy and Hugh Jackman also go way back thanks to 2011’s Real Steel. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of the first two Deadpool movies, returned to their scripting duties for this next installment following Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin penning an earlier draft.

Keep visiting CinemaBlend for more updates on how Deadpool 3 is progressing. If you’re interested in rewatching the first two movies, you can easily stream them by subscribing to Disney+. Catch Matthew Macfayden’s final outings as Tom Wambsgans when new episodes of Succession air at 9 pm ET on HBO.