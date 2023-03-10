Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At Hugh Jackman’s Fitness Journey Ahead Of Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s faux feud has been entertaining over the years, but the time has finally come for them to co-lead a movie together. Over a decade after the two were paired together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds’ Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine will finally have a proper team-up in Deadpool 3, one of the many slated upcoming Marvel movies. But don’t go thinking that means their “feud” is over. Far from it, and this is most recently evidenced by Reynolds poking fun at Jackman’s fitness journey.

Despite saying for years that Logan would be his last outing as Wolverine, Hugh Jackman decided to return to the role one more time for Deadpool 3. He’s now begun the process of getting into the right kind of shape for the clawed mutant, which includes consuming an insane number of calories. Meanwhile, fresh off blaming Jackman for X-Men Origins: Wolverine’s poor quality, Reynolds shared the below picture on his Instagram Stories regarding how much effort he’s putting into his training.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Move over, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Keeping Up with the Jackmans is the new hot reality show, where we’ll follow along with Ryan Reynolds as he attempts to match Hugh Jackman’s progress on the fitness front for Deadpool 3. Nope, scrap that, Reynolds looks perfectly content just chilling in the gym while Jackman is pumping all that iron and eating so much specific foods to pack on that muscle. Mr. Reynolds, congratulations on sending another fine zinger your co-star’s way.

Joking aside, Ryan Reynolds has been working out for Deadpool 3 since last summer, and last November, he declared that he was ready to tackle the threequel’s actions scenes. So both he and Hugh Jackman will be ready to go by the time Deadpool 3 begins principal photography. It’s also worth mentioning that this latest round of “feuding” between Reynolds and Jackman hasn’t been one sided, as last month, the latter also used Instagram to troll the former over fitness-related matters.

As far as what we can expect from Wolverine and Deadpool teaming up in Deadpool 3, while Marvel Studios is keeping official plot details under the proverbial lock and key, Jackman seemingly indicated that he’ll be playing multiple versions of Wolverine in the movie. Emma Corrin has also been tapped to play a villain in Deadpool 3, but it’s been debunked that The Crown alum will appear as the character Danger. Behind the scenes, Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3 as his latest collaboration with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned to pen the script.

Deadpool 3 is expected to begin filming in May, and it’s currently set to premiere in theaters on November 8, 2024. Feel free to use your Disney+ subscription to rewatch the first two Deadpool movies or go through any of the other Marvel movies in order.