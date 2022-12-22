Samuel L Jackson Gets Called Out On Twitter For 'Liking' Hardcore Porn Posts On His Birthday

Everyone has their own special way of celebrating their birthday, and Samuel L. Jackson is no exception. Preparing for his return in the upcoming Marvel TV show Secret Invasion, the actor has been honing his craft on stage in a production of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. However, he’s apparently been liking hardcore porn posts on Twitter, which has inspired some responses from his fans online.

Though Jackson has removed his likes from those pornographic posts on Twitter, that didn’t stop Buzzfeed News from gathering reactions that called him out. Reactions were far from negative, as most of the social media buzz had people concerned that Samuel L. Jackson didn’t know people could see those likes online.

Meanwhile, others defended the Academy Award nominee in light of these tweets. It's certainly brought a wide array of commentary to the table, with perhaps the best reaction coming from one of the fans who made a good point. As you'll read below, Samuel L. Jackson hasn’t been particularly quiet about his tastes:

he literally said point blank to the camera that he watches pornhub on some video on youtube. what did you expect??December 22, 2022 See more

Samuel L. Jackson never dreamed of stardom , which is something that’s only reinforced by the man’s down-to-Earth attitude about his career. It’s certainly made him some fans, as his talent and no bull approach to life clearly have people defending the man, even when he technically doesn’t need it.

Even the people who called Jackson out for his likes didn’t seem to be bullying him like some implied, but rather they wanted him to know that people could see his connection to those posts.Then again, when you hold the swearing records Jackson does , life certainly has a special flavor to it.

It also helps that the actor has played an assortment of stellar roles in some of the most iconic franchises. Running through Samuel L. Jackson’s best movies , you can see how the man became the offbeat legend he is today, and why so many would want to protect and defend him on social media.

For anyone who's worried about Samuel’s Twitter presence, once again, the man has removed those likes from his feed. Yet at the same time, when Samuel L. Jackson’s tastes are so easily on display, is it really that surprising or shocking when something like this happens? At the very least, no further fiascos should be expected, especially with a bunch of Disney gigs making up the near future of his resume.