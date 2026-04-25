'Oh, We Are So Blessed': Sandra Bullock Called Out April 25th, And Miss Congeniality Fans Can't Contain Their Excitement

For years, Sandra Bullock has been one of those celebrities who has opted out of the whole social media thing. But, last week, she changed that to celebrate Practical Magic 2 being on the 2026 movie schedule. Now, she’s also joining the internet in celebrating April 25th, and Miss Congeniality fans are so here for it.

Today is “the perfect date” from Miss Congeniality, which means all your friends who love the 2000 comedy are reposting the moment from the movie. And then there’s Sandra Bullock, who posted this on her Instagram:

A post shared by Sandra Bullock (@sandrabullock) A photo posted by on

It may have been 26 years since the actress first starred as Gracie Hart, but she hasn’t forgotten about the iconic movie. The photo looks to be from the set of Practical Magic 2, where she’s bundled up in a big coat over a dress and some boots with a script in her hands. She captioned it with “All you need is a light jacket,” which is, of course, a reference to this quote from Miss Congeniality:

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Stan Fields: "What’s the perfect date?"

Charyl Frasier/Miss Rhode Island: "I’d have to say April 25th because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket."

Clearly, Sandra Bullock didn’t take this picture on April 25, because she looks like she’s freezing. While we don't know exactly when the photo was taken, it does seem like it could be from the set of Practical Magic 2, which she and Nicole Kidman filmed in England. They started in July and wrapped shooting in September. While that means she was on set primarily in the summer, it’s possible they had some early morning shoots where she had to get the puffer coat out and bundle up.

However, the point of this post is not about that; it's about April 25th, and that's what the fans were excited about. Check out how they responded to the post:

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"Ha! I GET it! 👏👏👏🙌" - @cindy_thept

"Sandra Bullock acknowledging April 25th on instagram??? Oh we are so BLESSED" - @rachel_jamrose

"you precious human! 🤍" - @gabymarieee

"The perfect “date”, right? 🎥 I see what yeah did there, clever girl 🌹🖤" - @daneil.kearney

"Oh Sandra, you queen." - @taylorpolidore

Sandy Bullock in Miss Congeniality will never not be iconic, and this post shows it. While the actress has been hard on how the sequel turned out, the first movie is undoubtedly a touchstone of early 2000s comedies and one of Bullock's best movies to date. And, did you know Hugh Jackman even auditioned for it? It would have been pretty wild to have seen him in the role of Agent Eric Matthews.

Bullock’s upcoming role in Practical Magic is actually her first starring role since 2022’s The Lost City with Channing Tatum – so it’s kind of a big deal. I know I’m very excited to see her reunite with Nicole Kidman over 20 years after the original movie, even more so because I heard the actors got a lot closer on the sequel’s set. Practical Magic 2 also stars Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Joey King, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace and Xolo Maridueña. You can see it in theaters on September 11.

Until then, go outside, and enjoy the “perfect date” with a light jacket – if your local weather allows it, of course.