OK Internet, How Are You NOT Obsessed With The Kitten In Reacher Season 4?

WARNING! There are very cute spoilers ahead for Reacher Season 4! If you want to get caught up, it's easy to do with a Prime subscription.

I love Reacher. The action sequences are thrilling, the mysteries are intriguing, and I can’t imagine anyone more perfectly cast as the ex-military wall of muscle known as Jack Reacher than Alan Ritchson. But what I don’t understand is how everyone else watching the show, which hit the 2026 TV schedule last month, isn’t as obsessed with the white fluffy kitten that’s guest starring in Season 4 as I am.

It all started in Episode 2, when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway at the start of the season led Reacher and his latest support team to a murder victim. After they found the bloody body of a woman in her home, he couldn’t resist the meows, and the little cutie ended up in the safety of Ritchson’s hands in the car ride away from the crime scene.

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Yes, we know that Jack Reacher can stop the biggest of the big and worst of the worst when it comes to bad guys. So, there’s something completely adorable about such a big guy carrying something so tiny around, unable to stop himself from helping the most in need, human or feline. Case in point, via TheFilmsiest on Instagram:

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Pancake The Kitten Goes On A Full Journey In Season 4 Of Reacher

Obviously, Reacher can’t keep the kitten himself. He’s a nomad with no real address and he’s constantly fighting off really bad guys who are trying to kill him. That’s clearly not the safest environment for an adorable little kitten just looking for some pets. So, the kitten is first passed off to investigative journalist Russell Plum (Kevin Weisman), but as the stakes ramp up, that’s not exactly the best choice either.

By Episode 3, the kitten, now named Pancake, ends up getting left behind with a chop shop connection of Detective Tamara Green (Sydelle Noel). But thankfully, that’s not the last we hear or see of that kitten, as we learn in Episode 5 that it tore up a lounge chair in its new home, teaching us that there’s more to it than just its fluffy cuteness.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

One Tiny Little Kitten Made A Very Big Impression On Jack Reacher

One of the things I appreciate most about the kitten showing up in Reacher Season 4, is the fact that it gets a full story arc and appears in more than one episode. In fact, the feline scene-stealer even gets a standout moment in the finale, getting rehomed and renamed, sure to live out his best life. With all the love for Krypto the Superdog in Superman and Supergirl, how are more people not posting on social media about Reacher’s kitten? After all, Jack Reacher can stop the bad guys, save the world, and find the best home possible for an orphaned pet, all in one season. That has to deserve more internet buzz!

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Kudos to whoever’s idea it was to introduce a kitten that looks like it’s made of a fluffy cloud to a show heavy on violence. The real MVP of the season. Who knows if we’ll ever see the kitten again (I’m guessing probably not), or if we’ll get any other animal guest stars in the future, but I’m grateful for this truly peak storyline.

With Season 4 of Reacher coming to a close, you can still catch a cameo appearance by Alan Ritchson in Neagley, the new spinoff series starring Maria Sten, when that series becomes available to binge on September 16th.