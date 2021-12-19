Sandra Bullock Talks How The Lost City Landed Brad Pitt For An A+ Cameo

It’s one thing to have Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in a comedy together. It’s another thing to have a guest appearance from a Hollywood icon. That’s what happened when The Lost City trailer arrived with a surprise cameo from Brad Pitt. Of course, fans were taken aback by the Fight Club star’s surprise pop-up. After the trailer dropped, Bullock spilled the details on how Pitt became part of the movie.

Sandra Bullock spilled to Entertainment Weekly what led to Brad Pitt popping up in the adventure comedy. Bullock billed Pitt’s cameo as an even exchange. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star agreed to The Lost City appearance after Bullock signed on to appear in the thriller Bullet Train. It was all orchestrated through a mutual contact – their hairstylist. The Lost City star recalled what it was like having the two-time Oscar winner on set.

And we let him. He just came in, and he tore it up. He’s really funny.

That’s a true even exchange. Having two Hollywood A-lister trade film cameos doesn’t happen often. So the high-profile guest spot was a win-win for everyone. Co-star Channing Tatum couldn’t agree more. In the same interview, Tatum seemed to be in awe of Pitt’s mere presence on the set. Despite meeting the Ad Astra star before, the America: The Motion Picture star revealed how different it was to work with him.

He came in and played a certain character that fits into this weird world, and just signed up for it completely and wholly. I’ve met him, but to get to work with him was a whole different thing. I couldn’t focus. It was really an out-of-body experience in a lot of ways.

While Tatum has been in Hollywood for decades, acting with Brad Pitt would make anyone feel starstruck. But you would be too if you went from watching someone onscreen to working with them. Knowing Pitt was fully committed to being funny made the cameo even better. The scene between Channing Tatum, the Moneyball star and Bullock was the funniest from the trailer.

Popping up in The Lost City trailer wasn’t the first time Brad Pitt made an unexpected appearance in a film. Pitt made a small cameo in the 2002 biopic Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. The Legends of the Fall star made a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in Deadpool 2 as Telford Porter/Vanisher. The moment led to a minor tiff between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. So, the adventure comedy joined an elite list of films with a surprise Pitt guest spot.

Moviegoers will have to wait a bit before they get to see the Ocean’s Eleven star’s performance. The Lost City arrives in theaters on Mar. 25, 2022.