Santa Got 'Swole As F***' For Christmas With Dwayne Johnson In Workout Video, And I Don't Think Those Muscles Would Fit Down The Chimney

Tis the season to be jolly but, when most people think about the holidays, hitting the gym for massive gains isn't usually at the top of one's mind. I personally love to hunker down on the couch to watch the best Christmas movies with a bunch of treats by my side. However, I guess Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Santa Claus" are built differently. The actor and Kris Kringle took to social media to showcase an intense workout session, and it looks like fitting those muscles down the chimney may be an issue for Old "swole as fuck" St. Nick this year.

While audiences wait to stream his upcoming Christmas movie, Red One, with a Prime Video subscription, Dwayne Johnson is in the gym working on his physique with "Santa Claus." The bearded man in question is actually a celebrity trainer named Mike Ryan, who the real Santa could certainly use a hand from when lifting all those gifts. Check out their take on "T'was The Night Before Christmas," which was posted on Instagram and features a bit of product placement from "The Great One" in addition to holiday cheer:

The Rock has apparently moved on from using his daughter as a bicep curl weight and is back to hitting the gym hardcore to close out 2023. Of course, he's not taking it easy and doing the most. What's even more impressive, though, is seeing Mike Ryan right alongside him, holding his own. Anyone who can work out alongside Dwayne Johnson and make his massive legs look normal-sized has a workout plan I want, even if I'd lack the motivation and commitment to stick with it.

The Great One, who still hasn't definitively said whether or not he'll be at WrestleMania 40 after returning to the WWE earlier this year, posted another video of his gym session with "Santa." Check out the clip below, which is still impressive even without the story:

I never would've pegged Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a fan of Boston and, now, I'd just love to see him play out some wildly dramatic action sequence while "Foreplay/Long Time" plays in the background. Such a sight is something that I -- and maybe a few others -- would certainly wish to see this holiday season.

It makes sense that the A-list actor would want to end out the year on a strong note. That's because there are plenty of upcoming movies for Dwayne Johnson in 2024 and beyond. Keeping those muscles toned will make filming that much easier, especially when he works on Fast and Furious 11. Here's hoping he can enjoy himself over the holidays and have a cookie or two. Goodness knows Santa will, which may be why he'd require Mike Ryan's gym routine after plowing through the treats laid out by billions of children.

Red One is apparently still set to be released on Prime Video as a 2023 new movie release. However, with Christmas just around the corner, one has to wonder when it'll come out. Regardless, its leading man will likely still keep up his gym routine in the meantime, so you might as well follow him on social media to track that as well as his holiday flick's eventual release.