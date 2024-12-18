Sarah Michelle Gellar Explains Those Viral Comments About Jennifer Love Hewitt That Made Fans Think They Had A Beef

As original and new fans flock to the I Know What You Did Last Summer press and gear up for the release on our 2025 movie schedule . One of the summer slasher flick’s OG cast members, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has already made waves about the return. Beyond her confirmation that filming began before it was officially public, she also went viral when asked about her former cast mate Jennifer Love Hewitt’s involvement. The notable moment made fans think that the two were beefing but Gellar explained what was behind the reaction.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star cleared the air with on her Instagram story. She posted a set photo from the horror movie with a caption that reads:

Aspiring actors please note: this deer in the headlights reaction is perfect for when you are excited to see so many old friends in one project but have already stupidly forgotten what NDA means once this month.

The somewhat "appearance of shadiness" of her reaction came from her processing in real time if it was okay to disclose that information. This moment does follow the 47-year-old leaking the closed IKWYDLS set photo on Thanksgiving.

Gellar used her social media to directly address the viral moment of hers. She posted after the viral clip gained enough attention, explaining that there’s nothing between the two besides excitement to see one another and joking about trying not to break her NDA again. Although the Scooby-Doo alum’s character, Helen, was killed in the original movie, she has an unofficial title on set that I love for her.

Soon after this New England slasher movie buzz started taking off, Jennifer Love Hewitt confirmed her return to the reboot with that iconic Instagram. I’m thrilled about her announcement and the spirit she put into it and it makes me all the more excited for the return. Now, I’m hoping for Brandy’s return more than anything else with Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. confirmed. All three had a film on our 2024 movie schedule , so I’m hoping the same will be true for next year with the scary movie, set to have a July release.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

As another iconic '90s teen horror franchise Scream illustrates, you need legacy characters to continue. Unfortunately, Gellar and Ryan Phillippe, won’t have the privilege, and it’s all the more reason to bring Brandy back. We know not to count on the Cruel Intentions alum to spill any more beans about the continuing franchise, so hopefully, there are a few surprise cameos ahead.

Now that Gellar has cleaned up, dealt with, and knocked down the feuding theories of her viral moment, all we can do is wait. That, and catch some upcoming horror films in theaters to prepare for the return of the hooked-wielding stalker.

