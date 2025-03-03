Scarlett Johansson Got Caught Taking A Shot At The Oscars, But Distracted Fans Are All Making The Same Colin Jost Comment
ScarJo's Oscar party started early.
Last night, the 2025 Oscar winners were crowned, and the ceremony had a little something for everybody. Conan O’Brien's hosting skills were well received, and several big movies won awards. As always, there were also more than a few snubs and surprises. But, win or lose, the Oscars are a big party for those in attendance. O’Brien brought the snacks, but Jimmy Kimmel Live! brought the booze, and Scarlett Johansson got started drinking early, though she did so with someone other than hubby Colin Jost.
Scarlett Johansson Took A Shot On The Oscars Red Carpet
For a lot of people, the real fun of the Academy Awards Oscars happens on the red carpet as all the night’s celebrities arrive showing off some incredible fashions. (Our own 2025 Oscars blog caught a number of those fun moments.) The afterparty was no different, as Olivia Wilde sported a sheer look. As for Scarlett Johansson, ahead of the show, she was ready to have a good time. That's evidenced by an Instagram video from People that showed her taking a shot with Jimmy Kimmel’s TV sidekick, Guillermo:
A post shared by People Magazine (@people)
A photo posted by on
One might have expected that all the comments on People’s video would have been about the red carpet shots, but they were not. Instead, it seems everybody was much more interested in the whereabouts of Colin Jost.
Everybody Wanted To Know Where Colin Jost Was
Johansson is married to SNL's Colin Jost, and she definitely wasn’t at the Oscars with him. Instead, she was walking it with another man, who waited as the Oscar nominee took a shot with Guillermo. Considering her marital status, it was understandable that fans were confused by Jost's absence. Check out what they had to say:
- Hey where’s Colin Jost ? - jojoontheisland
- Wait where’s Colin? Tf is this guy? - ohlaboday
- Was that Colin Jost? - dot23scott
- Where’s Jost?? - tarimillerfitzgibbons
- Was that Colin Jost? He looks different.. - bonniejjisme
For the record, Scarlett Johansson’s date for the night was Joe Machota, who is actually her agent. Machota has been ScarJo’s red-carpet escort before, so it seems he’s the guy who gets drafted when Colin Jost is unavailable. Check out a fresh photo of the two down below:
It’s unclear why Machota was there instead of Jost. The Weekend Update anchor did attend the 2020 Oscars when Johansson had a pair of nominations. He's also appeared at other public events with his movie star wife over the last several years. Maybe he had another engagement to contend with, or maybe he just doesn’t feel a need to show up at the Oscars, given his spouse wasn't actually up for any awards this year.
Regardless of who she was with though, Scarlett Johansson appeared to have a good time at the Academy Awards. Taking a shot with Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s own Guillermo surely makes for a sweet memory. I'll admit that it would've been even funnier for Colin Jost to have been there to partake in the quick beverage. Yet we can't all be winners on Oscars night.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Viral TikTok Shows Universal Orlando’s Donkey Animatronic Absolutely Roasting The Shrek 5 Clip, And Fans Have Funny Thoughts
Mikey Madison Won Best Actress At The Oscars Over Demi Moore, And The Internet Did Not Hold Back