Scarlett Johansson Got Caught Taking A Shot At The Oscars, But Distracted Fans Are All Making The Same Colin Jost Comment

Last night, the 2025 Oscar winners were crowned, and the ceremony had a little something for everybody. Conan O’Brien's hosting skills were well received, and several big movies won awards. As always, there were also more than a few snubs and surprises. But, win or lose, the Oscars are a big party for those in attendance. O’Brien brought the snacks, but Jimmy Kimmel Live! brought the booze, and Scarlett Johansson got started drinking early, though she did so with someone other than hubby Colin Jost.

Scarlett Johansson Took A Shot On The Oscars Red Carpet

For a lot of people, the real fun of the Academy Awards Oscars happens on the red carpet as all the night’s celebrities arrive showing off some incredible fashions. (Our own 2025 Oscars blog caught a number of those fun moments.) The afterparty was no different, as Olivia Wilde sported a sheer look. As for Scarlett Johansson, ahead of the show, she was ready to have a good time. That's evidenced by an Instagram video from People that showed her taking a shot with Jimmy Kimmel’s TV sidekick, Guillermo:

One might have expected that all the comments on People’s video would have been about the red carpet shots, but they were not. Instead, it seems everybody was much more interested in the whereabouts of Colin Jost.

Everybody Wanted To Know Where Colin Jost Was

Johansson is married to SNL's Colin Jost, and she definitely wasn’t at the Oscars with him. Instead, she was walking it with another man, who waited as the Oscar nominee took a shot with Guillermo. Considering her marital status, it was understandable that fans were confused by Jost's absence. Check out what they had to say:

Hey where’s Colin Jost ? - jojoontheisland

Wait where’s Colin? Tf is this guy? - ohlaboday

Was that Colin Jost? - dot23scott

Where’s Jost?? - tarimillerfitzgibbons

Was that Colin Jost? He looks different.. - bonniejjisme

For the record, Scarlett Johansson’s date for the night was Joe Machota, who is actually her agent. Machota has been ScarJo’s red-carpet escort before, so it seems he’s the guy who gets drafted when Colin Jost is unavailable. Check out a fresh photo of the two down below:

It’s unclear why Machota was there instead of Jost. The Weekend Update anchor did attend the 2020 Oscars when Johansson had a pair of nominations. He's also appeared at other public events with his movie star wife over the last several years. Maybe he had another engagement to contend with, or maybe he just doesn’t feel a need to show up at the Oscars, given his spouse wasn't actually up for any awards this year.

Regardless of who she was with though, Scarlett Johansson appeared to have a good time at the Academy Awards. Taking a shot with Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s own Guillermo surely makes for a sweet memory. I'll admit that it would've been even funnier for Colin Jost to have been there to partake in the quick beverage. Yet we can't all be winners on Oscars night.