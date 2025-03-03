Scarlett Johansson Got Caught Taking A Shot At The Oscars, But Distracted Fans Are All Making The Same Colin Jost Comment

News
By
published

ScarJo's Oscar party started early.

Colin Jost on SNL and Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story.
(Image credit: NBC/Netflix)

Last night, the 2025 Oscar winners were crowned, and the ceremony had a little something for everybody. Conan O’Brien's hosting skills were well received, and several big movies won awards. As always, there were also more than a few snubs and surprises. But, win or lose, the Oscars are a big party for those in attendance. O’Brien brought the snacks, but Jimmy Kimmel Live! brought the booze, and Scarlett Johansson got started drinking early, though she did so with someone other than hubby Colin Jost.

Scarlett Johansson Took A Shot On The Oscars Red Carpet

For a lot of people, the real fun of the Academy Awards Oscars happens on the red carpet as all the night’s celebrities arrive showing off some incredible fashions. (Our own 2025 Oscars blog caught a number of those fun moments.) The afterparty was no different, as Olivia Wilde sported a sheer look. As for Scarlett Johansson, ahead of the show, she was ready to have a good time. That's evidenced by an Instagram video from People that showed her taking a shot with Jimmy Kimmel’s TV sidekick, Guillermo:

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

A photo posted by on

One might have expected that all the comments on People’s video would have been about the red carpet shots, but they were not. Instead, it seems everybody was much more interested in the whereabouts of Colin Jost.

Everybody Wanted To Know Where Colin Jost Was

Johansson is married to SNL's Colin Jost, and she definitely wasn’t at the Oscars with him. Instead, she was walking it with another man, who waited as the Oscar nominee took a shot with Guillermo. Considering her marital status, it was understandable that fans were confused by Jost's absence. Check out what they had to say:

  • Hey where’s Colin Jost ? - jojoontheisland
  • Wait where’s Colin? Tf is this guy? - ohlaboday
  • Was that Colin Jost? - dot23scott
  • Where’s Jost?? - tarimillerfitzgibbons
  • Was that Colin Jost? He looks different.. - bonniejjisme

For the record, Scarlett Johansson’s date for the night was Joe Machota, who is actually her agent. Machota has been ScarJo’s red-carpet escort before, so it seems he’s the guy who gets drafted when Colin Jost is unavailable. Check out a fresh photo of the two down below:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Scarlett Johansson and Joe Machota attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

It’s unclear why Machota was there instead of Jost. The Weekend Update anchor did attend the 2020 Oscars when Johansson had a pair of nominations. He's also appeared at other public events with his movie star wife over the last several years. Maybe he had another engagement to contend with, or maybe he just doesn’t feel a need to show up at the Oscars, given his spouse wasn't actually up for any awards this year.

Regardless of who she was with though, Scarlett Johansson appeared to have a good time at the Academy Awards. Taking a shot with Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s own Guillermo surely makes for a sweet memory. I'll admit that it would've been even funnier for Colin Jost to have been there to partake in the quick beverage. Yet we can't all be winners on Oscars night.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
The cast of Shrek 5 talk about Shrek memes in first look.

Viral TikTok Shows Universal Orlando’s Donkey Animatronic Absolutely Roasting The Shrek 5 Clip, And Fans Have Funny Thoughts
Demi Moore looking intensely at her reflection in &#039;The Substance,&#039; Mike Madison appearing to be shook up and upset in &#039;Anora.&#039;

Mikey Madison Won Best Actress At The Oscars Over Demi Moore, And The Internet Did Not Hold Back
Daredevil mask falling to the ground

New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 3 - 9)
See more latest
Most Popular
Daredevil mask falling to the ground
New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 3 - 9)
Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy in GV
Patrick Schwarzenegger Apparently Auditioned For James Gunn's Superman, But I Know The Character He'd Be Way More Perfect For
Kourtney Kardashian on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Kourtney Kardashian Says ‘I Rarely Address Rumors,’ But One About Her Son Mason Was So Outrageous She Had To Say Something
The cast of Shrek 5 talk about Shrek memes in first look.
Viral TikTok Shows Universal Orlando’s Donkey Animatronic Absolutely Roasting The Shrek 5 Clip, And Fans Have Funny Thoughts
Yuval Abraham and Basel Adra, Israeli journalist and Palestinian filmmaker side by side
How To Watch No Other Land And Stream Oscar-Winning Best Documentary Feature Film Free From Anywhere
Rick holding a cobra in The White Lotus Season 3
'A Horror Show': Walton Goggins Reveals How The White Lotus' Snake Show Scene Impacted His Real-Life Phobia, And I'm Sweating Just Thinking About It
Netflix logo in black and red
Netflix Just Added A Movie That’s Not On The Top 10 List (Yet), But It Is At A Whopping 98% On Rotten Tomatoes
Demi Moore looking intensely at her reflection in &#039;The Substance,&#039; Mike Madison appearing to be shook up and upset in &#039;Anora.&#039;
Mikey Madison Won Best Actress At The Oscars Over Demi Moore, And The Internet Did Not Hold Back
Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs discusses the first time he met The Notorious B.I.G.
One Way Diddy's Trial Is Likely Going To Be Similar To OJ Simpson And The Rodney King Case, And The Stories People Are Getting 'Wrong'
Bill Murray on the left, John Belushi on the right
‘He Died In An Unfortunate Way, But Man, He Was Still The Best Stage Actor I Ever Saw.’ Bill Murray Jumps To John Belushi’s Defense Years After Starring On SNL Together