Olivia Wilde Was Sheer Perfection On Oscars Night, And It Was Giving All the Daisy Jones And The Six Vibes

Olivia Wilde has been no stranger to sheer red carpet fashion in recent years. After Florence Pugh opened the gates on her “free the nipple” quest , Wilde has followed suit, going see-through for an Academy Museum Gala and more. And while she wasn’t on the list of 2025 Oscar nominees , she did make the invite list for the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, and to me, her dress was sheer perfection, even reminding me of one of my favorite recent series' Daisy Jones and the Six. Hear me out.

There were some more notable dressers out and about this weekend. Zoë Kravitz had on a cheeky dress in a style I’d never seen before. Megan Thee Stallion wore feather. Halle Bailey wore a red see-through corset dress. Bowen Yang had awesome embroidery on his own Oscars look (before coming onstage in his Wicked outfit ). And Kim Kardashian turned heads in a little black dress one day before showing up in a pillow-y, structured look for the Vanity Fair party.

Meanwhile, Wilde went for neither structured nor avant-garde, instead choosing a pretty cream dress with matching undergarments that was delicate and delightful on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The noughties and '90s fashion have really been the style cue that's been more on trend in recent months, but as a vintage lover myself, I was totally into Olivia Wilde's maxi dress, its ruffles and its dotted details. In fact, a similar look stood out to me a couple of years ago when I watched Daisy Jones and the Six. In that series, there's an episode in which Suki Waterhouse's character, Karen, finds out she's pregnant and speaks to fellow Daisy Jones cast member Camila in a sheer look.

In her case, her blouse, while black, was giving similar flowy and polka dotted vibes to what Wilde is putting out in the universe here.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Riley Keough's character also frequently favored the billowy, vintage vibe Wilde is working with here, and I'm so into it. It was such a far cry from most of the other dresses we saw on the red carpet (or at the pre and post parties) this year, and it's the one I'll be thinking about as I go about my work week. Of course, there are plenty of Oscars 2025 moments we'll all still be talking about in the coming days. Which was your favorite?