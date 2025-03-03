Olivia Wilde Was Sheer Perfection On Oscars Night, And It Was Giving All the Daisy Jones And The Six Vibes

News
By
published

Specifically one look Suki Waterhouse wore.

Olivia Wilde Oscars 2025 Getty Image from Vanity Fair After Party.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde has been no stranger to sheer red carpet fashion in recent years. After Florence Pugh opened the gates on her “free the nipple” quest, Wilde has followed suit, going see-through for an Academy Museum Gala and more. And while she wasn’t on the list of 2025 Oscar nominees, she did make the invite list for the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, and to me, her dress was sheer perfection, even reminding me of one of my favorite recent series' Daisy Jones and the Six. Hear me out.

There were some more notable dressers out and about this weekend. Zoë Kravitz had on a cheeky dress in a style I’d never seen before. Megan Thee Stallion wore feather. Halle Bailey wore a red see-through corset dress. Bowen Yang had awesome embroidery on his own Oscars look (before coming onstage in his Wicked outfit). And Kim Kardashian turned heads in a little black dress one day before showing up in a pillow-y, structured look for the Vanity Fair party.

Meanwhile, Wilde went for neither structured nor avant-garde, instead choosing a pretty cream dress with matching undergarments that was delicate and delightful on the red carpet.

Olivia Wilde full polka-dotted sheer dress on the Vanity Fair carpet after the Oscars.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The noughties and '90s fashion have really been the style cue that's been more on trend in recent months, but as a vintage lover myself, I was totally into Olivia Wilde's maxi dress, its ruffles and its dotted details. In fact, a similar look stood out to me a couple of years ago when I watched Daisy Jones and the Six. In that series, there's an episode in which Suki Waterhouse's character, Karen, finds out she's pregnant and speaks to fellow Daisy Jones cast member Camila in a sheer look.

In her case, her blouse, while black, was giving similar flowy and polka dotted vibes to what Wilde is putting out in the universe here.

Sukie Waterhouse's character Karen wears a black sheer blouse for a homecoming party in Episode 9 of Daisy Jones and the Six.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Riley Keough's character also frequently favored the billowy, vintage vibe Wilde is working with here, and I'm so into it. It was such a far cry from most of the other dresses we saw on the red carpet (or at the pre and post parties) this year, and it's the one I'll be thinking about as I go about my work week. Of course, there are plenty of Oscars 2025 moments we'll all still be talking about in the coming days. Which was your favorite?

Jessica Rawden
Jessica Rawden
Managing Editor

Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Zoe Kravitz posing at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Zoë Kravitz Went For The Full Cheeky Effect At The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, And I’ve Never Seen A Dress Like It

Anthony Mackie as John Doe in Twisted Metal

Like Texas’ Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Mackie Is Also A Hometown Guy. The Big Reason He Decided To Leave Hollywood
Zoe Kravitz posing at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Zoë Kravitz Went For The Full Cheeky Effect At The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, And I’ve Never Seen A Dress Like It

See more latest
Most Popular
Zoe Kravitz posing at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Zoë Kravitz Went For The Full Cheeky Effect At The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, And I’ve Never Seen A Dress Like It
Martin Short holding a microphone in Only Murders In The Building Season 2
An SNL Cast Member Reveals What It's Like To Be 'The Victim Of One Of The Most Devastating Martin Short Insults Ever,' And Tom Hanks Is Involved
Anthony Mackie as John Doe in Twisted Metal
Like Texas’ Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Mackie Is Also A Hometown Guy. The Big Reason He Decided To Leave Hollywood
Anora meeting Ivan&#039;s mother
I Love That Anora Won Best Picture, But I'm Bummed About My Hulu Dropping The End Of The Oscars (And I'm Not Alone)
A frustrated Nick Offerman pictured next to John Lithgow at the 97th Academy Awards.
Nick Offerman And John Lithgow Aren't Hosting The Oscars But They're Still Running Away With The Show
In Memoriam at Oscars 2025
The Oscars In Memoriam Was Moving But Missed A Recent Celebrity Death
Drake in Rap Radar: Drake and Conan O&#039;Brien hosting the Oscars and looking confused.
Drake Just Caught Some Strays At The Oscars, And The Internet Can't Get Enough
Pierce Brosnan stands defiantly in The World Is Not Enough.
The Oscars' James Bond Musical Tribute Was Well Played, But There's One Thing That Is Bothering Me As A Fan
Conan O&#039;Brien during the Oscars monologue
I Had Fun With Conan O'Brien's Oscars Opener, But I Think We Can Agree Adam Sandler Stole The Show
Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Demi Moore (Elisabeth) Sparkles In Glittery Oscar Gown