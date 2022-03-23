Scream 6 Director Reveals How It’ll Be Different Than The Last Movie

The horror genre has been in a renaissance for a number of years now, to the delight of fans. And some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters thanks to reboots and long-awaited sequels. The new Scream movie was no exception, resulting in a strong box office performance and the ordering of a sixth installment . Now Scream 6’s director has revealed how it’ll be different from the last movie.

The 2022 Scream movie (or 5cream as the cast jokingly refers to it) was the first movie in the franchise to be released since the death of filmmaker Wes Craven. Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett took the mantle, using their love for the franchise to tell a new story in Woodsboro. The duo will be back for the upcoming sixth movie, and Gillett recently explained to Empire how they’re approaching the developing slasher. As he put it,

This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations. And we’re so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it’s all up for grabs at this point.

Well, I’m definitely interested. While Tyler Gillett was careful not to actually reveal anything concrete about the development of Scream 6, it seems like the filmmakers are ready to subvert any expectations that the generation of fans might have. Let’s just hope they do this without killing the likes of Sidney or Gale.

Tyler Gillett’s comments to Empire come as Scream 6 is being developed by the folks at Radio Silence. With the next installment in the beloved franchise currently set to arrive next year , the directors and writers are no doubt working fast on the developing project. After all, filming is expected to occur this summer.

Basically nothing is known about the contents of Scream 6, but the generations of fans are thrilled that the beloved slasher is continuing its run on the big screen. For their part, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett proved they were capable of honoring Wes Craven’s legacy , dedicated the last movie to his memory and featuring a ton of nods and easter eggs to his previous four movies. Now the question is: how do they move on from the story they told with the fifth Scream?

As previously mentioned, filming for Scream 6 is expected to begin in June , with cast members like Courteney Cox recently receiving the script. The movie’s cast hasn’t been revealed, but there are a number of survivors from the last movie that could seemingly return. Fans are also hoping to see the return of Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed, who was revealed to have survived the massacre from Scream 4. Randy’s niece and nephew also lived , as did both of the Carpenter sisters. Of course, fans are most concerned about whether or not Neve Campbell will be back as Sidney Prescott.