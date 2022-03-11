Scream Icon Courteney Cox Explains What Makes Filming The Final Battles So Hard

Spoilers ahead for the new Scream movie.

The horror genre has been in a renaissance for years now, resulting in some of the best horror movies returning to theaters via new sequels. The latest of these is the new Scream movie, which was a massive success that featured the trio of original heroes alongside newcomers . This includes Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers , who recently explained what makes filming the franchise’s final battles so hard.

Courteney Cox made her debut as Gale in Wes Craven’s original Scream, and has reprised her role in all four of the sequels so far. Her signature final girl has taken a number of stab and gunshot sounds in the process, and it sounds like filming these scenes is exhausting– especially in final battle scenes. She was recently asked about rumors that the first movie’s party at Stu’s house took weeks of grueling work to film, responding with:

Oh god that was the ending in the whole thing. That was intense, yeah. And it’s hard, you do all those stunts, and you’ve got blood and its sticky. Anyway yes, it’s really hard to do the finales of these. It’s so intense and I remember being younger and doing that, and I was doing all my stunts. It was no big deal, and I thought I could do it again. And I did. But I was paying for it for sure.

Well, there you have it. While Scream movies make the epic conclusions look easy, actually filming these long, grueling sequences is another matter. And Courteney Cox has seemingly felt a big difference as the years went by. I wonder how hard it was working on the latest Scream movie; Gale got some epic moments in the final battle against Ghostface.

Courteney Cox’s comments about Scream come from a recent appearance on the beloved web series Hot Ones . While eating hot wings she was asked about her successful career, including the new TV series Shining Vale. Eventually the conversation turned to her tenure playing Gale Weathers, which is her most iconic role besides Monica in Friends. Although being a final girl sounds exhausting.

Luckily for fans of Courteney Cox’s signature Scream character, she managed to survive the most recent installment of the slasher property. What’s more, it seemed that her gunshot wound was healed thanks to those magic EMT blankets . I guess at this point Gale has been wounded so many times she can shake it off; it didn’t stop her from being a total badass and getting revenge for Dewey.

Given the critical and box office success of the new Scream movie, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have already been tasked with developing a sixth installment in the beloved slasher series. The movie’s plot and cast are currently a mystery, but fans are definitely hoping to see Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell return as Gale and Sidney respectively. Let’s just hope they make it out alive. It was hard enough losing David Arquette’s Dewey in the last movie.