Scream Star Melissa Barrera Explains What She Wants To Explore With Her Character In The Sixth Film

Spoilers ahead for the new Scream movie.

With the horror renaissance showing no signs of slowing down, some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters thanks to new sequels. The latest of these is the new Scream movie, helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Actress Melissa Barrera played new final girl Sam Carpenter in the slasher, and recently explained what she’d like to explore with her character in the upcoming sixth film.

The new Scream movie was a critical and box office success, and a new sequel was quickly green-lit by the studio. Not much is known about that developing project, but fans are hoping to see characters new and old return to the big screen. That includes In the Heights actress Melissa Barrera, who was asked where she’d like Sam to go in the future. She respond, saying:

Oh my God, that would be amazing. I don't know, I feel like there's so much that could happen with Sam. Without giving any spoilers, but with how the movie ends and this side of her that she embraces at the end of this movie. I feel like there's so much to explore with her and it could be a very interesting journey as an actor to explore that duality of the character and her embracing a little bit of the dark side. I don't know. It's exciting!

I think I speak for fellow Scream fans when I say: yes, please. Sam became a total savage in the final confrontation in Scream, and it would definitely be interesting to see what further explored in the recently announced sixth movie . Let’s just hope Barrera gets her wish once the script is complete and filming begins.

Melissa Barrera’s comments to Comic Book Movie are sure to turn a few heads, especially given her character’s deep connection to the original Scream. Early on in the new movie it’s revealed that she’s actually the daughter of OG Ghostface Billy Loomis, and sees visions of Skeet Ulrich’s iconic character. She eventually channels his rage in order to defend herself, stabbing Richie countless times before slitting his throat.

This proved to be Sam’s most iconic moment throughout the new Scream movie’s 114-minute runtime, and shows a brutality that Sidney and Gale have never used throughout the previous four movies. It’s something fans responded to, and clearly Melissa Barrera is eager to pivot between light and darkness in the sixth installment of the property.

While there is indeed another Scream movie coming, the movie’s plot and cast remain a mystery. Neve Campbell revealed she’s not sure if she’ll be back, as the script is still coming together. But it’s hard to imagine Scream without Sidney and Gale, even if we’ve been given new heroes like Sam and her sister Tara.