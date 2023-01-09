Scream VI Fan Art Imagines Neve Campbell’s Return As Sidney, And Now I’m Sad All Over Again

The horror genre has been experiencing a renaissance for years now, to the delight of the countless fans out there. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters via new sequels, including Wes Craven’s Scream. A sixth movie will arrive in theaters in just a few months, although it’ll be the first installment without Neve Campbell . Scream VI fan art imagined her return as Sidney, and now I’m sad all over again. Hello, Sidney indeed.

Shortly before Scream VI started filming, it was revealed that Neve Campbell wouldn’t be appearing as Sidney Prescott, citing a pay dispute as the reason. Some fans are still holding out hope that she’ll appear, although she’s denied any renegotiations . It’s almost impossible to imagine Scream without Sid, but it looks like that’s what’s in store this March. Some fan art just arrived on Twitter that adds her to the posters, check it out below:

👀 👀 pic.twitter.com/EBhPSHFC4bJanuary 7, 2023 See more

I mean, how cool is that? While it’s awesome to imagine Sidney Prescott fighting off Ghostface in New York City, this fan poster really hammers home the fact that we won’t see her in Scream VI. Still, smart money says directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have some twists prepared for longtime fans of the slasher property. After all, they're superfans themselves.

The above piece of fan art comes to us from a Twitter account titled The Discfather, which celebrates having physical media as opposed to streaming. Unfortunately there’s no indication that Neve Campbell will show up during Scream VI’s mysterious runtime. And with David Arquette’s Dewey killed off in the last movie, that means that Courteney Cox will seemingly be the only OG in the new sequel’s cast.

The fifth scream movie largely focused on a new cast of characters from Woodsboro, with Melissa Barrera’s Sam Carpenter serving as the new protagonist. Scream VI will follow the two sets of surviving siblings from the last movie as they attempt to make a new life for themselves in the Big Apple. And it sounds like that setting is going to bring new challenges and terrifying stakes to scenes with Ghostface. You can see a taste of this in Scream VI’s first teaser, check it out below:

While Scream fans might be missing Sidney when Scream VI arrives in theaters, the hardcore fans will be treated to the long-awaited return of another fan favorite character. Namely Hayden Panettiere as Scream 4’s Kirby Reed. And since the last movie also included the surprise return of other characters like Heather Matarazzo as Martha Meeks. So there’s no telling what tricks the directors might have up their collective sleeve for the next slasher.