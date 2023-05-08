Scream VI’s Josh Segarra On Potential Sequel And How He Feels About Fans Still Being Suspicious Of His Character

Major spoilers for Scream VI are ahead, so read at your own risk.

Scream VI had quite an extensive cast, which meant viewers had more room to speculate on which character would succumb to a tragic fate, would be the killer(s), and would be the remaining survivors. Among the actors tapped for the movie was Arrow alum Josh Segarra, who stepped into the franchise as Danny, the new boyfriend of the last film’s survivor, Sam. If you're like me, you probably questioned whether he should be trusted to protect Sam. Segarra is aware of fans’ suspicions of his character, and he addressed them while discussing his involvement in a potential sequel.

When we first see Josh Segarra’s Danny, he makes an eye candy-worthy first impression. Danny irons in his apartment shirtless, while Sam enjoys the view from her own place. It’s soon revealed that the two were in a low-key relationship with each other. In the Scream franchise, a love interest can serve as a protector of sorts, or they can end up being a major threat. Ultimately, Danny did not make it on the list of Scream villains and survived the sixth installment. With that, Segarrra shared enthusiastic thoughts when talking to ET about a seventh movie:

If there's a Scream 7, your boy will be back a hundred percent.

It would make sense for the character to return given his status with Sam, and their relationship could blossom in another movie. Danny really was the ultimate boyfriend for her, as he even understood her hesitance to trust him. After all, the end of Scream 5 revealed that Sam’s last boyfriend was Ghostface. Even though it was revealed in the Scream VI finale that he was not one of the three murderers, fans still can’t help but wonder if his “good guy” persona will carry over into another installment. Segarra went on to address concerns while talking with ET, giving his take on the character's moral fiber:

No matter what Danny did, he was still a suspect. Even now, I've seen all those chatters where people are being like, 'Nah, he's definitely the killer still.' I'm like, 'Can you just let my man live?' He just loves Sam. He wants to be part of the Core Four. He just wants to be nice and protect her.

I, for one, am inclined to trust Danny since, historically, the franchise hasn't featured any serious heel turns between flicks. But then again, there’s a first time for everything.

As for what we know about a potential Scream VII, there’s been no official green light from Paramount. But considering VI was such a box office success, I’d be really surprised if we didn’t see the Core Four again. In fact, the Sirens actor even suggested that if the movie is a go, it should be a musical. Considering Josh Segarra originated the role of Emilio Estefan in the stage musical On Your Feet!, he'd be more than equipped for such a production.