The Insane Story Behind Sebastian Stan Gaining Weight To Play Donald Trump,Then 'Shredding' For Thunderbolts, Only To Go Back To Trump After A Snafu

When you think of Sebastian Stan, what comes to mind? Likely, if you are someone who keeps up-to-date with all things upcoming superhero movies, then you picture him as the chiseled sidekick turned villain turned hero Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier. The actor is set to return as Cap's main pal in the upcoming Thunderbolts*. Though he is back in MCU fighting shape now, you won't believe the insane story behind how he had to gain a ton of weight to play Donald Trump in the supposedly "unpolitical" movie The Apprentice.

In a recent interview with GQ , Stan opened up about the taxing physical demands that have come with his dual roles, both of which required wildly different physiques. His journey to transform into the 45th president of the United States for The Apprentice—a project tracing Trump's early rise—was no small feat. To embody the Billionaire’s larger frame, the Once Upon a Time alum went on a weight-gain regimen that included regularly downing Coca-Colas and pounding peanut butter and jelly sandwiches like they were protein shakes. But here's the kicker: the production for The Apprentice has been notoriously stop-start, forcing the Pam & Tommy star into a frustrating cycle of weight gains and… pauses.

The I, Tonya actor detailed how he would begin his immersion into the American businessman’s persona—bulking up, tweaking his look—only to be told that production had once again been delayed. Hollywood’s unpredictable nature can be tough, but this back-and-forth became an especially big headache for the actor when it began to collide with another major commitment: specifically the slate of upcoming Marvel movies , like the Thunderbolts*, which is slated for release on the 2025 movie schedule .

For his big screen return as Bucky Barnes, Stan needed to be in peak superhero shape—lean, muscular, and shredded. Imagine the frustration: after months of PB&J-induced weight gain to embody the controversial presidential candidate, the Fresh star had to pivot to a calorie-deficit, protein-packed regimen, preparing to suit up again. But another twist— Thunderbolts* got postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Cue the next hurdle: Stan had to switch gears back to his Trump transformation quickly.

Understandably, The Falcon and Winter Solder star shared his exasperation with his constant yo-yo dieting to GQ, saying it was no small task to get back into shape. As he tells it:

I’m fuckin’ 41; I just worked pretty hard to get in shape here!

The Martian performer wasn’t just balancing roles—he was juggling diets, workouts, and the intense pressure of two completely different projects. One moment, he’s scarfing down high-calorie snacks to embody Donald Trump and the next, he’s cutting carbs and shredding for Marvel—only to drop it all and bulk back up again. At 41, that’s enough to drive anyone up the wall.

Still, through all the chaos, the Avengers veteran has managed to keep his sense of humor, even if you can tell the constant flip-flopping has worn him down. And honestly, who wouldn’t feel exhausted?

