See Jada Pinkett And Will Smith’s Response After Laverne Cox Brings Up ‘Entanglements’ On The Red Carpet

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship has been the source of some highly publicized drama over the years, to the point where people created a change.org petition with the goal of minimizing their exposure to the couple’s frequent “tea.” That didn’t stop Laverne Cox from bringing up their “entanglement” drama at the SAG Awards this past weekend, though, and fans of the petition may find relief in the couple's response.

The SAG Awards was full of invasive media moments, including a question thrown at Andrew Garfield about that rumor of fake butt on Spider-Man: No Way Home . As for Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, though, it was less of a question and more of a mention after the fact.

As Laverne Cox ended her interview with the couple at the SAG Awards, she gave her goodbyes and said she was looking forward to more Red Table Talks and “entanglements.” The couple laughed off the potentially awkward comment and gave a surprisingly drama-free response. You can check out the video below, which was shared on Twitter by an entertainment blog:

It looks like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are just as ready to move on with their life as fans. While their daughter Willow Smith doesn’t seem bothered by her parent’s relationship being all over the news, it certainly seems like the couple are ready to go into a new stage of their relationship, as Pinkett Smith says there will be no more “entanglements” in their future.

The two certainly look the part of a couple going into a new time in their life, as they appear to be matching in their almost regal outfits for the awards ceremony. The two are sharply cut as well, with Jada Pinkett Smith looking as beautiful as ever with her Willow Smith-inspired shaved head .

By brushing off Laverne Cox’s comment and even saying that future drama will be spared, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were able to keep more of a focus on their reason for being at the SAG Awards. The latter was nominated for and secured the award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. While the internet has thoughts on the competition of Smith versus Denzel Washington in the acting skills department , it sure doesn’t look like he is worse for wear over it.

In fact, I would be surprised if the Smiths even had time for drama going forward. The couple is coming off a great year, and heading into a ton of exciting work. Jada Pinkett Smith will continue her work with the Red Table Talks and is also working with Netflix in producing a currently untitled documentary style series.

Will Smith has so many upcoming projects , both with acting and as a producer, that I don’t know how he’s getting it all done. Anyone with a Netflix subscription can see him in a sequel to Bright sometime in the future, a Bad Boys 4 has been confirmed, and his forthcoming film Emancipation has him in the tough role playing a slave for the first time in his career .

It’s awesome to see Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have such success together, and it really seems like the future holds nothing but good things for them. Congratulations are in order for that SAG win, and also a thanks for keeping it drama free!