Looks Like Some People Aren’t Happy About Will Smith And Jada’s Frequent Relationship Reveals

Sometimes it seems like there’s very little we don’t know about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship. They’ve been forthcoming about the ups and downs they’ve faced in their marriage, from disagreements to an infamous case of infidelity . So open, it seems, that some fans would prefer that they stop revealing intimate details about their relationship -- and they’ve gone to extreme measures to get their wish.

In a recent interview, Will Smith revealed that he showed his then-girlfriend Jada’s sex scenes to his grandmother . While it’s less jaw-dropping than some of the other tidbits we’ve learned about the pair, this is the latest in a long line of interesting tidbits they have shared with fans over the years. A sum of people see it less as sharing and more as over-sharing, though. And some fans have grown so tired of their tendency to give us explicit details about their marriage that they decided to create a Change.org petition to get the media to stop interviewing the celebrity couple.

While the creator of the petition didn’t cite a specific interview or moment that led them to their breaking point, it’s clear they’re not completely alone in this sentiment. As of the writing of this article, the petition had more than 17,000 signatures.

It may have something to do with Will Smith’s recent media appearances in promotion his new film, King Richard, and memoir, Will. The latter gave Smith a chance to share some never-before-heard stories about his life, some of which may be shocking to fans . While many of the anecdotes about his life are not about his relationship with his spouse, he did share in another interview that he and his wife are “not monogamous.”

This most recent development comes after last year’s widely covered revelation that Jada Pinkett Smith was “entangled” with August Alsina several years ago. We also now know that her reticence to conform to the idea of traditional matrimony has led the couple to view themselves as “life partners” rather than a married couple.

While a staple of celebrity culture is having fans invested in the personal lives of stars, it’s clear that some feel they know too much about this couple’s lives. Since they are both comfortable being open, it seems unlikely they’ll stop sharing any time soon. In other words, this petition probably will not amount to any real-world changes.