See Jennifer Lopez Wearing A Literal Wedding Dress With Ben Affleck On Her Arm At The Marry Me Premiere

Jennifer Lopez is back in the romantic comedy game for her latest movie Marry Me, and the love in the air seems to have spilled in her personal life too. Since April, J-Lo and Ben Affleck have been back together for the first time in over 15 years. Affleck was Lopez’s date at Tuesday’s Los Angeles premiere of the rom-com and their outfit choices were very much on theme.

J-Lo stepped out on the carpet of the premiere in a literal wedding dress and Ben Affleck wore a black coat and dress shoes. Check out Bennifer looking like newlyweds during the Marry Me event:

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The actress and singer is wearing a white lace dress from Giambattista Valli’s “Love” collection, per Page Six . The dress is from the line’s first ever Bridal collection that launched this past fall. Chances are, the Marry Me premiere was a rare opportunity for Jennifer Lopez to model a piece from the wedding collection without actually saying vows, since the movie is all about tying the knot.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looked super happy (and stylish) in their looks, cuddling up to one another for pictures and Affleck kissing Lopez on the head during the photo op. It’s clear the pair are not only not hiding their relationship, they are totally owning their cuteness in front of the world.

While promoting Marry Me, Jennifer Lopez has of course been peppered with questions about her new boyfriend and has shared some tidbits about getting a second chance with Ben Affleck. Recently, she said she feels “lucky and happy and proud” to be with the actor and filmmaker, calling it a “beautiful love story” as well.

Of course we wouldn’t be surprised if Bennifer 2.0 wanted to keep things super private after the media frenzy that was their relationship in the early ‘00s. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the “brutal” way her and Affleck’s relationship was ripped apart by the media at the time even though it was also one the “happiest times” of her life.

Rumor has it that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are discussing marriage , but that is via unnamed “sources'' so we cannot be sure if wedding bells are in Bennifer’s future. Here’s a closer look at J-Lo’s Marry Me premiere wedding dress:

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison, Staff/Getty Images)

The collection is made up of seventeen dress styles all named after types of flowers. Jennifer Lopez is wearing the only Giambattista Valli dress that is a mid-length frock, called “Tulip.” It has lace all over it and a wide skirt that emulates the look of a tulip. J-Lo paired the wedding dress with Jimmy Choo heels, a crystal-studded Dolce & Gabbana clutch and Dior jewels.