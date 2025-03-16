See Rachel Zegler Meeting A Whole Line Of Adorable Kids Dressed As Snow White At The Live-Action Movie's Premiere

Rachel Zegler is making history as the first Latina actress to play Disney's Snow White. The West Side Story breakout was able to play out some fairytale moments for the big screen, but she also had an iconic moment while promoting the film. During the Hollywood premiere of the upcoming live-action Disney flick this weekend, Zegler was able to meet a whole line of little kids dressed just like “the fairest of them all,” and it’s the most adorable sight.

While walking the red carpet at the premiere of Snow White, Rachel Zegler looked like a real princess. She graced guests with her presence at the El Capitan Theatre on Saturday and was wearing a light pink, strapless Christian Dior dress with embroidered butterflies on the bust, with her hair in an updo. You’d think she was plucked straight out of a storybook. However, what got my attention the most was sight of the New Jersey native meeting the kids, and you can see that for yourself:

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

Isn’t that the cutest thing?! It’s enough to make you want to cry, to be honest. That has to be a surreal moment not just for the young fans showing their love to the star but also for the actress herself. What I also love is the sheer glow on the Shazam! Fury of the Gods alum's face as she greets her admirers. I'd imagine that neither the actress nor her fans are going to forget this magical-looking moment.

When an upcoming family-friendly movie from the House of Mouse is on the docket, young fans are quick to share their love and excitement, especially if a Disney princess is involved. For example, Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson met a tiny Belle on the red carpet, with the little one dressed in the character's iconic yellow dress. The Harry Potter actress took the time to autograph the mesmerized-looking young fan’s book, and it was simply lovely.

A similar situation happened with Halle Bailey at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid. As the fashion princess wore an Ariel-inspired seashell gown, a little girl was there on the blue carpet holding the Ariel doll that looks just like the actress in character. Young fans really know how to make a starlet feel special, don’t they?

Seeing little girls dressed as Snow White must have meant the world to Rachel Zegler. After all, the Hunger Games star said the part about being a Disney princess that made her “sob her eyes out” was seeing little girls wearing the Disney character’s iconic costume in public spaces. This time around, that -- paired with the energy of the premiere -- could've been overwhelming for the actress.

The former YouTuber is also quite very aware of the position she's in. When Rachel Zegler was honored as a Latina trailblazer for TheWrap’s “Latino Power List,” she made sure to let up-and-coming Hispanic performers know to recognize their worth and be loud and proud about it. Just like how young Black girls saw themselves in Ariel when watching TLM's trailer for the first time, I’d hope the same can be said for young Latina girls when it comes to Snow White.

One would hope that Rachel Zegler continues to feel that kind of love during and after her latest film's release. Let's also hope that her encounter with these cute fans is a reminder that Disney characters exist not just on the big screen but in the hearts of those who've been captivated by their stories. You have the chance to be part of the magic by seeing Snow White in theaters when it opens on March 21st as part of 2025 movie schedule. You can also use a Disney+ subscription to stream other princess-centric films.