Rachel Zegler Shares Powerful Message After Being Honored As A Latina Trailblazer, Including Latest Thoughts On Public Backlash

In the scheme of Hollywood stories, Rachel Zegler has had a rather speedy rise to stardom in the past few years. Since the 22-year-old found her first Hollywood role as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, she joined the DCEU via Shazam! Fury of the Gods, stars in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel and will be seen next year in Disney’s live-action Snow White. Amidst all this success, Zegler was honored as a trailblazer in the Latino community.

Zegler was among 45 Latinos making waves in the entertainment industry, as chosen by The Wrap for its “Latino Power List”. The list also includes names such as America Ferrera, Selena Gomez, Salma Hayek, Oscar Isaac, JLo, Jenna Ortega and Pedro Pascal. Amidst earning the title, the actress told the outlet this:

To young Latino performers coming up in the industry, I would tell them to know their worth, and to make sure they’re loud about having seats at the tables they deserve to be at. I have learned the hard way that we have to be fearless and loud in order to be heard, and to prepare for the backlash that occasionally comes with that outspokenness.

While the actress was embraced early on by the Hollywood community, she has recently been in the middle of internet backlash regarding her role in Disney’s live-action Snow White movie. During an interview at D23 Expo, Zegler shared her version of the princess is not going to be “saved” by the prince or “dreaming of true love.”

The movie has also received flak for the casting of its seven dwarfs by names like Peter Dinklage . The son of the original animated Disney movie also added to the controversy with his opinions, and greatly exaggerated rumors also came out inferring that Zegler was fired from the project.

The reaction to a Latina actress getting cast as Snow White feels reminiscent of initial reactions that came with Halle Bailey leading the live-action The Little Mermaid. While it cannot be easy for Zegler to hear a segment of people online unhappy with her presence in the Disney movie, it sounds like she has learned from the experience and is continuing full force ahead. Zegler also said this about the recent recognition:

It’s an honor to be recognized in a way that both celebrates our heritage and lifts up the contributions we all make to this industry, where it can be particularly hard for us to be seen and heard in a meaningful way. I still don’t think I’m quite ready for the life I already have, despite being extremely grateful for it and for every opportunity it has brought me.

Zegler’s mother is the daughter of a Colombian immigrant who came to the United States in the 1960s. Her father is of Polish descent. The actress grew up in New Jersey, where she started to really make a name for herself in musical theater at her high school, along with starting her own YouTube channel.