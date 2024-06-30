‘I Have So Much Fun With This Dude’: See Will Smith’s Sweet BTS Tribute To Bad Boys Co-Star Martin Lawrence

In the history of cinema, there have been plenty of famous duos and, when discussing them, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence should absolutely be in the conversation. The on-screen chemistry between the two actors has been highlighted for decades via the Bad Boys movies (which we’ve ranked) . Of course, aside from being great scene partners, they’re even better friends in real life. That’s evidenced by the amount of love they show each other from time to time. Smith recently shouted out Lawrence by posting a video tribute, and it’s just as sweet as you’d imagine.

Will Smith has been sharing a lot of cool behind-the-scenes posts amid the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Among his posts are clips of cool gun fights as well as a playful jab at the 360 Bayhem shot . More recently, Smith took to his Instagram to share a compilation of sweet BTS moments shared between him and Martin Lawrence across the various films. The footage shows the two palling around in between shooting, and it’s a sweet sight to behold. Check it out for yourself:

The aspect of this post that’s particularly sweet is the Oscar winner’s caption, which begins with him declaring, “I have so much fun with this dude.” Based on the memories shared in his post, that definitely seems to be the case. It’s honestly no wonder that the two have such great chemistry in the films, given how well they seem to get along in real life. If you ask me, I’d say that these two have a certified bromance, and you love to see it. There’s nothing quite like having a good friend that knows you well and can bring out the best in you.

As previously alluded to this is far from the first time that one of these beloved actors has paid tribute to the other. It was in late 2022 that Will Smith penned an emotional tribute to Martin Lawrence and shared sweet footage of the both of them. The following April, Smith highlighted their decades of friendship again on Lawrence’s birthday. And, just days later, Lawrence shouted out “Big Willie” during his own Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. Seriously, if these two aren’t friendship goals, then I don't know what they are.

What’s also been interesting to see over the years is not only how the actors’ personal relationship has developed but how their characters' connection has as well. Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett and Will Smith’s Mike Lowery have certainly been through their fair share of ups and downs. Each movie also puts a new wrinkle in their friendship that ultimately deepens it. For example, 2003’s Bad Boys 2 created a little bit of friction between the two by having Mike secretly date his partner’s sister. Ride or Die changes up the dynamic as well, as Marcus’ near-death experience and subsequent fearless attitude cause headaches for Mike. I honestly don’t know what I enjoy watching more: the bond between the characters or the one that exists between the stars that play him.

Given how beloved the saga’s titular heroes and the fact that the two lead actors are still so close, one has to wonder if another installment in the series might be made at some point. The I Am Legend star recently addressed the notion of doing a fifth movie with his longtime buddy and, while he doesn’t seem opposed to it, he does believe there needs to be a story worth telling. It wouldn’t be surprising if one comes together, given how Ride or Die was a box office win for summer 2024.

There’s, of course, always the possibility that another movie in the Bad Boys saga might not be made. Such a notion is sad, but that could happen. Even if that’s the case though, I’d imagine that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will remain close regardless. Here’s to many more years of friendship for the hilarious pair, and here’s hoping that they continue to pay such sweet tribute to each other.

