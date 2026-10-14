Selma Blair’s Written About Her History Of Biting People

Selma Blair is currently involved in a legal situation stemming from a reported altercation on a Delta Airlines flight. The situation occurred over this past weekend and ultimately resulted in Blair (54) being taken into custody. During the situation, the Legally Blonde alum reportedly got into a scuffle with multiple people, and it was subsequently reported that one person involved had bite marks from the actress. As this matter continues to unfold, it’s been acknowledged that years ago, Blair wrote about having bitten people in public.

What Did Selma Blair Say About Her Apparent Experiences With Biting People?

Back in 2022, Blair released her memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up and, in it, she touches upon a myriad of topics from her time working in Hollywood to her struggles with multiple sclerosis. Notably, the book includes a chapter called “Bite Me” and, as mentioned by People, Blair claims to have bitten three celebrities on different occasions over the years. The three celebrities in question are apparently Kate Moss, Seth MacFarlane and Sienna Miller.

Per the book, Blair bit MacFarlane – the successful creator of Family Guy and other shows – during a run-in at a nightclub in Las Vegas. The pair were apparently introduced by Seth Green, and Blair said she bit MacFarlane – who was someone she admired – when feeling “as if I [did not] bring anything to the party.” MacFarlane apparently yelled that the bite “really hurt,” but Blair claimed she “didn’t break skin.” Ultimately, Blair said she “hated” herself for what went down, and people in MacFarlane’s orbit later found out about the run-in, too.

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Blair apparently bit Miller in 2006 when the two met at the Chateau Marmont shortly after the former’s divorce from Ahmet Zappa. The Anger Management alum said she “playfully” bit Miller on her arm, and that the actress “didn’t shame” her for her actions.

As for Moss, she was apparently bitten on her finger by the Hellboy alum, and that supposedly occurred after the two had become friends. Blair also alleged that after biting Moss a second time, the Handmaid’s Tale star bit her back. Per Blair, she “loved how she bit me back, ‘cause that put an end to that.”

Selma Blair Is Currently Facing Charges After Her Recent Airline Incident

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On October 11, Blair was on a Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles to John F. Kennedy Airport when she allegedly kicked a police officer in the chest repeatedly and punched a nurse in the chest. Blair was ultimately taken into custody once the plane landed. Dispatch audio from the incident later surfaced on Monday, October 12, and it revealed that someone involved had “some bite marks” in addition to other injuries. As it stands, Blair now faces two assault charges in both New York’s state and federal courts.

Blair was eventually arraigned on Oct. 12 and eventually released on bail. The star’s bail was set at $20,000 in cash, a $60,000 bond or a $60,000 partially secured bond. In court, Blair’s attorney, Shawn Barnes, asserted that she’d missed several doses of her required medication and that she was “in a state of severe confusion and disorientation” as a result.

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As for Selma Blair’s comments about biting people, they’re a further representation of how candid she’s been about various aspects of her life, especially her MS journey and her desire for more representation of people with the condition.