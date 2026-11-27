As Christmas inches closer, fans are getting more into the spirit thanks to the 2026 Christmas movie schedule. Hallmark once again offers a large variety of classics and has over two dozen new holiday films this year. A massive number of people have already been watching Countdown to Christmas. However, the network’s beloved lineup does not just include the main channel. Hallmark’s Christmas classics have also made their way to Hallmark+. I love the holiday films, and there are two great ones that you can only watch on streaming, for the most part, that is.

Get Hallmark+ for just $2.99 a month Get in on this Black Friday deal through Amazon to save big on your first three months and watch all the best Christmas and other holiday movies the streamer has to offer. Including movies that are only available on Hallmark+.

Now that Thanksgiving is over, fans are looking forward to the holiday season. And to get into the Christmas spirit, if you haven’t already, Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas is just the thing. Of course, while the network has been showing Christmas movies 24/7 for several weeks now, Hallmark+ has even more to watch. And that means even more movies that actors have had to film during the summer. For Black Friday, fans can sign up for just $2.99 for the first three months (perfect for those upcoming cold winter nights). That includes many Hallmark series and movies, as well as exclusive originals only available on Hallmark+. After those three months, it's either $8.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and it includes plenty of great offers.

As previously mentioned, there are a handful of originals exclusively for Hallmark+, such as the When Calls the Heart prequel Hope Valley: 1874, which is coming back for Season 2. This includes the four-movie Unwrapping Christmas collection that premiered back in November 2024. Even though they premiered two years ago, the movies definitely still hold up, and two of them are arguably the best in the series.

Unwrapping Christmas follows four friends working at a gift-wrapping shop leading up to the town’s Christmas gala. Similar to The Wedding Veil series, each movie centers on a different friend and their Christmas romance. The first one, Unwrapping Christmas: Tina’s Miracle, stars Natalie Hall as the titular Tina Mitchell, the owner of said gift-wrapping shop. She finds herself in a bind after the Christmas gala she’s planning is nearly canceled until she teams up with an estate company owner to save the venue.

Of course, Hallmark is no stranger to plots about saving a business or building in time for the holidays. And the network has been criticized for being too formulaic. That being said, Tina’s Miracle is still a great watch because it sets up the rest of the movies and her own love life. She’s hesitant to open up because of a past breakup, but ultimately, she and Michael (Alec Santos) team up to save the historic venue Alford House. With some twists and turns included, it’s perfect.

The second and third movies, Mia’s Prince with Kathryn Davis and Lily’s Destiny with Ashley Newbrough, are definitely fun watches and can get anyone into the spirit. However, I do love the fourth movie, Olivia’s Reunion, which sees gift-wrapping expert Olivia (Cindy Busby) getting snowed in with her ex while delivering gifts ahead of the gala. I am a sucker for a good enemies-to-lovers plot, especially if said enemies were previously together. Putting the characters in a closed space for an undisclosed amount of time, you never know what could happen. Plus, Jake Epstein, who plays the ex, has a soft spot in my heart after portraying Craig Manning on Degrassi: The Next Generation.

All four Unwrapping Christmas movies ultimately premiered on Hallmark Channel in July 2025, but seeing that they are Hallmark+ exclusives, I couldn’t help but relive them. Fans can relive those movies and plenty more Hallmark favorites on Hallmark+. Countdown to Christmas is far from over, and there is a movie for everyone.