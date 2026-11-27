Grand Theft Auto VI’s Lucia Actress Got Candid About How ‘Life Has Been Such A Whirlwind’ Since Game’s Release
It's great to hear from her.
Grand Theft Auto VI is finally out, and it made more money than Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Now, one of its lead actors is getting candid about it all. The voice of Lucia, Manni L. Perez, has spoken out following the game's release about how her life has been "such a whirlwind" since launch day.
Perez's Lucia has been a big topic of discussion over the past week, as couples joke that their partner is cheating on them with her. She didn't have anything to say about that, as it seems like she's just now catching her breath and sharing gratitude on Instagram to the fans that helped make the game's release bigger than any show on the 2026 TV schedule:
Clearly, she's very thankful for all of this, which is fitting considering it was just Thanksgiving. And she's deserving of the praise too, considering how well-received the game already is and how great she is in it.
I guess I shouldn't be surprised that Manni Perez looks a lot like Lucia, as Grand Theft Auto does like to model its characters after the voice actors who play them. Still, even well-known celebrities can look a little different in the game, whereas Perez looks like she could star in a future movie about Jason and Lucia. It would be awesome if she were considered for the role if there are discussions!
It's wild to think about, and I love how humble Manni Perez is in her thanks. No joke, I would guess there are as many people listening to her voice in the game as there are who saw some of the biggest releases on the 2026 movie schedule. It's good to see her be so humble about it all, and she has nothing but gratitude to everyone enjoying the game.
Lucia and Jason are a hot topic after the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, as they buck the usual trend of what we've seen from previous games in this franchise. Previous entries haven't had existing relationships for players to maintain, and I wouldn't say the protagonists were necessarily anyone the player felt compelled to root for.
Lucia is also the first female protagonist of Grand Theft Auto, as players can opt to swap between the two in order to complete missions. While there was some initial backlash to the game making such a radical change, it appears that the people are more in support of the decision than against it.
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Grand Theft Auto VI is available to purchase right now, and a great buy for those looking for something to spend the rest of the year obsessed with. I've spent a couple of hours in the game just listening to the various radio stations in my car, and can't wait to see what other stuff unlocks the longer I play it!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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