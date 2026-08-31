90 Day Fiancé Didn't Explain Rasit's Emotional Breakdown, But I Think The Clues Were There

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Are We Really Doing This?" Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

We're officially at wedding-episode time for 90 Day Fiancé Season 12, and while some couples already tied the knot by this latest installment, others are still in the process of building up to that life pinnacle. Once might have expected Mallorie DeGrange and Rasit Kebabci to be all smiles for reaching their rehearsal dinner, but the latter suffered quite the shocking emotional breakdown.

Rasit has kept his cool through most of the episodes that have aired so far, so it was shocking to see him sobbing once he met Mallorie's mother. Even Mallorie was concerned by her fiancé being so inconsolable, but I think there are signs that point to him why he became so overwhelmed with emotion.

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Rasit Really Seems To Value Family

Based on all we've learned about Rasit so far, he really values family. He and Mallorie almost split ahead of the wedding, mainly because she wasn't sure whether she wanted to have children. Mallorie's reasoning was tied up in her own childhood and her mother leaving her father when she was young.

Rasit knew about this, and I think it's possible he was overwhelmed by seeing Mallorie's mother and them reuniting despite past issues. I'd back that up with how he reacted to the news that her father wouldn't be attending, after he told her he didn't support him being Muslim. Rasit wasn't offended by her father's beliefs, but stated he was offended that he couldn't put them aside to be there for his own daughter.

Rasit's Own Family Likely Won't Be At The Wedding

I think it's also possible that seeing Mallorie's mother reminded Rasit of his own mother back in Turkey. It doesn't seem any of his family made it to the wedding, unless 90 Day Fiancé is hiding that from viewers for a future episode. They already tricked us with last week's tease involving Mido Fayed, so I can't rule it out!

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As we get closer to the wedding, I do have more questions about whether Mallorie and Rasit are still together. The latest speculation is that there are legal records that confirm they were married, but Rasit also randomly stated in a social media post that he didn't have a wife.

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Maybe they're one of the many 90 Day couples who married and then split, but I'm not so sure. Right now, there's no clear consensus on the internet, but I'll be interested to find out after he didn't agree to a prenuptial agreement.

90 Day Fiancé continues its run on the 2026 TV schedule every Sunday on TLC at 8:00 p.m. ET. The tell-all has to be just around the corner, and I can't wait to see what's going on with these couples and where they stand after filming ended.