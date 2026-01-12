Simu Liu Shares How Shang-Chi Will Be Different In Avengers: Endgame, And It Makes Me Want That Sequel Even More Now

The Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently puts out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription, to the delight of their fans. There are a number of upcoming Marvel movies on the way, with arguably the most highly anticipated being Avengers: Doomsday. The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed Simu Liu was finally returning as Shang-Chi, and he recently shared how the hero will be different when he pops back up on the big screen.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, with fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order filling in the blanks with theories and rumors. While speaking with ComicBook, Liu spoke about what Shang-Chi's second big screen adventure will be like, teasing:

I think time. He’s older. I think I’m older, so getting to bring a little bit more of a quality of self-assurance is always great, especially because Shang was such a fish out of water. There’s a little bit of a jump in time, so I think we’ll meet him at a place where he’s feeling a little more lived in with who he is and his responsibilities.

Honestly, I'm sold. It looks like we'll be getting an older and wiser version of Liu's hero in Doomsday, one that feels more confident his abilities as a superhero. While he'll be seemingly interacting with entire teams of heroes like the Avengers and X-Men, he seemingly won't be as much of a fish out of water this time around. And I can't wait to see how it goes down when The Russo Brothers' blockbuster hits theaters in December.

The Kim's Convenience actor was careful not to reveal too much, but this forthcoming change to Shang-Chi sounds like a great direction for the character to go. Later in the same interview, Liu addressed his Doomsday comments, which revealed he'll be getting a new costume in the project. He addressed how viral that statement went, offering:

I never know when something I say is going to get picked up into a soundbite. I think I was freezing cold on the rooftop of the Empire State Building and they were like, ‘What about his costume?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, it’s new.’ It just became an unstoppable maelstrom of messed up lines. I am very reserved about what to say about it now.

Looks like some lessons were learned. While Tom Holland is known for revealing spoilers, Liu saw firsthand how one off-hand comment can make the rounds online. So he's seemingly going to stay tight-lipped as the promotion for Avengers: Doomsday picks up.

There were rumors that Shang-Chi will be a major player in the next Avengers movie, and I'm curious to see if that turns out to be true, and what he might get into when the battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom picks up.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Although first we'll be treated to Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st.