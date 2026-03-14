Someone Asked JLo If She Was ‘Dating Up A Storm’ After Latest Divorce, And She Didn’t Hold Back Her Response

Jennifer Lopez has been quite busy as of late, with the multihyphenate devoting much of her time to her ongoing Las Vegas residency. At the same time, questions remain in regard to the state of Lopez’s love life. It’s been over a year since Lopez finalized her divorce from her latest spouse, Ben Affleck, and she’s opened up about feeling good in this new era of her life. More recently, during an interview, someone asked the actress/singer if she’d been dating her fair share of men lately, and she dropped a humorously honest response.

While promoting her show in Vegas, JLo (56) caught up with Nightline to discuss both her life and career. That interview, which was also shown on Good Morning America, was conducted by Juju Chang, who discussed a number of topics with the starlet. Talk eventually turned to Lopez’s love life, with Chang specifically asking her if she had been “dating up a storm” as of late. The Marry Me star humorously shut down the notion before explaining her feelings:

No, [laughs] I'm not. God forbid I don't want to ruin anything! It's so nice right now. I'm so happy. It's the best. I just feel really good right now. And that was a scary thing for me when I was younger. Like I didn't know if I could do that. I was always really afraid to be alone.

All in all, I’d say that answer makes Lopez’s thoughts very clear. Although some might chuckle at the notion that she doesn’t want to “ruin anything,” the sentiment makes sense. By all accounts, the “Can't Get Enough” star is in a good place, and it’s understandable that she wouldn’t want that to shift in any way. During the chat (which is on YouTube), Lopez also spoke more to how she approached relationships when she was younger:

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I'm in my happy era…. I think for the first time in my life, I feel like I'm free. I'm on my own. And it feels really good. I didn't really know what that felt like since I was in my early 20s and even before that. You know, I've always had a boyfriend. There was always kind of like someone in my life and so many other things that I felt like were out of my control. I've gotten to the point where I really trust myself and like appreciate myself a little bit more instead of being so hard on myself all the time and always trying to prove so many things.

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JLo has indeed been romantically linked to more than a few celebrities over the course of her career. In terms of matrimony, specifically, Lopez has been married four times. She most recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck (who she had a relationship with in the 2000s) back in 2022. Lopez formally filed for divorce in late 2024, and the divorce was settled by January 2025. By August of ‘25, Lopez gushed about enjoying her “Summer of Freedom” amid her Up All Night: Live in 2025.

It seems that same kind of joy has permeated Lopez’s Vegas residency as well, during which she’s also joked about her divorces and relationship hurdles. During a recent performance, she even recently reflected on a conversation she had with mentor Louise Hay, who gave her some advice when she was feeling unlucky in love. The late Hay advised that just as Lopez does with dancing, she should keep going until she gets the steps just right.

Of course, there’s still a question as to whether Jennifer Lopez will actually have to put those words of wisdom to use. The mother of two currently doesn’t seem to have any interest in dating, though that could change as time goes on. For now, though, here’s hoping she continues to enjoy her “happy era” as it stands right now.